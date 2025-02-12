IOI Group Embraces Innovation with CyCraft Technology’s AI-Powered Attack Surface Management

(Left) Alvin Lee, Head of Group Business Systems and IT at IOI Group, is eager to explore more CyCraft cybersecurity solutions. (Right) Benson Wu, CEO and co-founder of CyCraft Technology.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 February 2025 – CyCraft Technology, a leading AI-powered cybersecurity company, proudly announces its collaboration with Malaysia’s IOI Group to deploy its autonomous threat management platform, XCockpit, for the Cyber Health Check Service (Compromise Assessment, CA). As a visionary conglomerate, IOI Group recognizes the need for innovative approaches to cybersecurity in the rapidly evolving AI era. This partnership marks a significant shift toward AI-driven cybersecurity strategies, ensuring proactive threat detection and risk mitigation at scale.

IOI Group: A Malaysia-Listed Multinational Committed to Cyber Resilience

IOI Group, a Malaysia-listed company with extensive operations across multiple countries and industries, recognizes the need for a robust cybersecurity strategy to protect its information assets and ensure business continuity. Beyond its global leader in sustainable palm oil business, IOI has expanded into property development. Despite benefiting from globally recognized cybersecurity vendors and maintaining a strong partnership with a local MSSP provider, IOI has chosen CyCraft’s CA Service for its distinct advantages:

Unique Geopolitical Insight: As a Taiwan-based company, CyCraft provides intelligence rooted in Taiwan’s strategic geopolitical context. This perspective offers IOI Group novel insights into hacker behaviors and threats relevant to its operations, delivering unparalleled clarity and foresight.

As a Taiwan-based company, CyCraft provides intelligence rooted in Taiwan’s strategic geopolitical context. This perspective offers IOI Group novel insights into hacker behaviors and threats relevant to its operations, delivering unparalleled clarity and foresight. Gen AI-Driven Accessibility: CyCraft’s cutting-edge generative AI applications simplify complex cybersecurity data, allowing IOI Group to independently interpret risk reports without relying on third-party support. This autonomy reduces costs and enhances accessibility for internal teams and executives alike.

CyCraft’s cutting-edge generative AI applications simplify complex cybersecurity data, allowing IOI Group to independently interpret risk reports without relying on third-party support. This autonomy reduces costs and enhances accessibility for internal teams and executives alike. Streamlined Decision-Making: By enabling an intuitive understanding of enterprise-wide risks, CyCraft’s solutions minimize communication barriers and save time, ensuring faster and more informed decision-making.



Benson Wu, CEO and co-founder of CyCraft Technology, emphasized the transformative impact of AI in cybersecurity:

“The AI era empowers defenders to detect, comprehend, and mitigate exposure at an unprecedented scale. CyCraft’s AI-powered attack surface management provides clients with unparalleled visibility—from external threats to internal identities, from dark web credentials to compromised endpoints. Our AI-driven approach not only maps risks but also delivers actionable recommendations, ensuring clients stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

Alvin Lee, Head of Group Business Systems and IT of IOI Group, praised the collaboration, stating:

“In the age of AI, we look forward to a future where cybersecurity solutions evolve beyond standard safeguards to deliver unparalleled precision and reliability. Partnering with CyCraft reflects IOI Group’s commitment to innovation—adopting cutting-edge technology that enhances risk management efficiency and builds resilience across our operations.”

A Benchmark for Corporate Cybersecurity Excellence

This collaboration highlights IOI Group’s forward-thinking approach to embracing innovation, creating opportunities for advanced solutions to thrive in the corporate landscape. CyCraft’s XCockpit sets a new standard for AI-driven threat management combining speed, accuracy, and actionable intelligence in addressing today’s most complex cyber threats.

CyCraft Technology

CyCraft Technology is an AI-driven cybersecurity company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower enterprises to address threats with speed and precision. With a foundation rooted in Taiwan’s unique geopolitical intelligence and advanced AI applications, CyCraft remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.