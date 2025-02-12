Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Celebrates 10 Years in 2025 with DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse Collaboration

– Gabby’s Dollhouse and Baby Shark team up in their first-ever YouTube collaboration premiering February 10th, 2025

– New video kicks off the year-long celebration of Baby Shark’s 10th anniversary

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the cultural phenomenon Baby Shark, today announced the celebration for the upcoming Baby Shark’s 10 year anniversary in 2025. The milestone year will feature an unprecedented lineup of collaborations, beginning with a collaboration with DreamWorks Animation’s globally beloved preschool series Gabby’s Dollhouse for an exciting music video.



Baby Shark and Gabby’s Dollhouse Collaboration

The specially crafted music video brings together fan-favorite friends Gabby, MerCat, Pandy, and Baby Shark in a mesmerizing underwater adventure. In the musical special, fans will be able to enjoy Gabby’s magical transformation into a ‘Mer-Shark’ after meeting with Baby Shark on a boat ride. The story unfolds into a delightful game of hide-and-seek, highlighting themes of friendship and the joy of working together. This musical crossover will premiere on Monday, February 10th, exclusively on the Pinkfong and Gabby’s Dollhouse YouTube channels.

“Over the past decade, Baby Shark has grown from a simple song to a global cultural phenomenon that brings joy to families around the world,” said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. “We’re thrilled to kick off our 10th anniversary celebration with DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, creating magical moments that unite beloved characters and inspire children’s imaginations. We look forward to continuing to deliver fresh, engaging content that connects with audiences across generations.

Building on the momentum of the recent holiday special with Sesame Street, this collaboration marks the beginning of an extensive series of partnerships with globally recognized cultural brands throughout 2025. Additional partnerships and anniversary celebration details will be announced throughout the year.

Since its launch in 2015, Baby Shark has become a beloved friend to children and families around the world, bringing joy to everyday life through its catchy tunes and engaging stories. With more views than the entire human population with its video, Baby Shark has been the most-viewed video in YouTube history since November 2020, and has generated tremendous engagement around the world. In addition to the viral challenge that took the world by storm, the song swept the music charts, recording a 20-week streak on Billboard’s Hot 100 and being certified RIAA Diamond (11x Platinum) and BRIT Certified 4x Platinum.

Building anticipation for Baby Shark’s milestone anniversary, The Pinkfong Company released a special anniversary emblem and brand mnemonic to highlight a year-long celebration throughout 2025. The mnemonic combines Baby Shark’s iconic tune with upbeat orchestral elements, while the vibrant crayon sketch-style 2D animation captures both the brand’s decade-long journey and its commitment to bringing everyday fun to kids and families around the world.

As the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary, fans can look forward to a full year of special initiatives, including new animated series episodes, original songs, and exclusive licensed products.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Gabby’s Dollhouse

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation’s hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and now streaming on Netflix, Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby’s activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has charted as a top 10 TV series in 63 countries on Netflix and has become a top preschool brand across the globe, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Gabby’s Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events and much more, including Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie heading to theaters September 26, 2025. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby’s Dollhouse!

