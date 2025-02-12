Telin Expands Indonesia’s Digital Gateway: Bifrost Cable Arrives in Manado

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) announced Bifrost Cable System has successfully landed in Manado. Bifrost, submarine cable system connects Singapore to West Coast of North America, with landings in Jakarta, Manado, Davao and Guam, visualized as a digital superhighway beneath Trans-Pacific Ocean spanning over 20,000 km. It also consecrates a breakthrough project by Telin, Meta, and Keppel, making it the world’s first subsea cable to directly link these regions via Indonesia’s Java and Celebes Seas.



Telin has demonstrated its commitment to enhances Indonesia’s digital infrastructure. Manado’s strategic location in eastern Indonesia has been chosen as termination point following its previous role as a landing point for the SEA-US and IGG international cables. This also serves a broader purpose: to foster economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region and meaningfully stimulate digital business in eastern Indonesia.

Abdul Rahman Ansyori, CTO of Telin, stated that “Golden Buoy of Bifrost Cable represents a historic moment, signifying Manado as Indonesia’s International second gateway. Bifrost Cable System will be a vital component of the nation’s economic and technological evolution by improving global connectivity, paving the way for Telin’s deployment of many more future cable systems”

The Bifrost cable system will cater to the rapidly growing connectivity demands in Southeast Asia. Equipped with state-of-the-art subsea optical transmission technology, it will benefit a wide range of industries, including telecom operators, hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and Data Center players. Looking ahead, Telin is actively pursuing additional strategic infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity and contribute to the global digital society.

About Telin

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries and regions, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and Canada. Telin’s infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries, 10 global offices, 5 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net