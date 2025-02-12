Bridging Heritage and Global Influence Through Culture, Wellness, Gastronomy, and Sustainability.

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Apurva Kempinski Bali is taking its commitment to celebrating Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage to the next chapter with its 2025 campaign, Powerful Indonesia to the World. For the past five years, this iconic resort has been a beacon of Indonesian culture, cuisine, biodiversity, music, dance, and craftsmanship. This year, it’s diving even deeper, bringing these traditions to life through immersive guest experiences that embrace the current and emerging trends in Cultural Encounters, Wellness, Dining Excellence, and Sustainability, blending authenticity with a global appeal.



The Apurva Kempinski Bali Unveils 2025 Annual Campaign: Powerful Indonesia to the World

Delving into the Diversity of Indonesia

From the moment guests arrive, they embark on a journey that showcases Indonesia’s rich culture and traditions. The resort’s majestic architecture and design reflect Indonesia’s natural landscape, aesthetics, heritage, and craftsmanship, seamlessly blending tradition with modern sophistication. The cascading structure flows through lush landscapes with a network of waterways and shimmering pools – creating a setting that embodies the natural beauty of Indonesia.

Beyond its striking exterior, guest experiences are thoughtfully curated with bi-monthly themes that explore Indonesia’s seven main regions: Sumatra, Nusa Tenggara, Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua. This journey is brought to life through arrival rituals, indigenous cuisine, mystical storytelling, traditional games, and artisanal craftsmanship, offering guests truly immersive and enriching encounters.

Holistic Wellness at Apurva Spa

The 2025 Wellness Program at Apurva Spa introduces a transformative and immersive approach to well-being, integrating science-backed longevity practices with Indonesia’s ancestral healing traditions. This year’s highlights include Agra Shala Healing, a holistic therapy designed to restore balance and energy flow, and Neurobic Training, a cognitive and physical wellness method aimed at enhancing longevity and mental clarity.

Signature programs such as Awakening the Chakra Spirit, featuring the sacred Balinese Melukat purification ritual, continue to offer deep spiritual renewal. Additionally, guests can experience Sound Healing Meditation, Numerology, and Reformer Pilates, ensuring a multidimensional journey tailored to modern wellness seekers.

Guided by an award-winning team of wellness experts and therapists, Apurva Spa’s 2025 Wellness Program redefines holistic well-being, making it an essential destination for those seeking deep healing and renewal.

Celebration of Culinary Arts

As Bali’s premier dining destination, this award-winning resort continues to redefine culinary excellence with its 2025 Culinary Program, introducing exciting collaborations, bold flavours, and immersive dining experiences.

This year, the resort continues to organise cross-cultural culinary exchanges, welcoming renowned international chefs to collaborate with its award-winning team. These initiatives bring unique dining experiences while fostering mentorship and skill-sharing, inspiring the resort’s young culinary talents.

A key highlight of 2025 is the elevated positioning of Koral, Bali’s first aquarium dining experience. With the arrival of Michelin-starred Chef Jean Baptiste Natali, Koral introduces a refined new menu that brings a fresh perspective to its culinary storytelling. This latest evolution integrates innovative techniques and carefully sourced ingredients, introducing a new aspect of ethical sourcing while maintaining the restaurant’s signature immersive dining concept.

Enhancing the experience further, the 2025 beverage program presents innovative mixology, where expert bartenders craft signature cocktails infused with rare Indonesian ingredients and reimagined classics. From vibrant tropical infusions to sophisticated artisanal blends, every sip is designed to celebrate Indonesia’s diverse flavours.

With storytelling at the heart of every dish and drink, The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s 2025 Culinary Program invites guests on an unforgettable gastronomic journey, where tradition meets contemporary creativity in every bite.

ESG Commitment: Elevating Sustainability

With a holistic approach to sustainability, The Apurva Kempinski Bali integrates cultural preservation, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment into its guest experiences and operations. Recognised as Indonesia’s first GSTC-certified hotel, the resort has also achieved EarthCheck 2nd Silver certification and was named ‘Best Sustainable Hotel’ at the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards (ULTRAs) in London in 2024.

Looking ahead, The Apurva Kempinski Bali envisions achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to responsible tourism and environmental conservation. In 2025, the resort continues its long-term sustainability initiatives, focusing on decarbonisation efforts, responsible sourcing, and regenerative programs. The commitment extends to cultural preservation through curated guest experiences, collaborations with local artisans, and community-driven initiatives. Sustainable practices are embedded in every aspect of the resort, from minimising environmental impact to supporting ethical business practices.

The decarbonisation program remains a key priority, with initiatives such as mangrove restoration, carbon footprint tracking, and green mobility solutions. The resort also fosters local economic growth by sourcing from Indonesian producers, supporting regenerative farming, and promoting fair trade principles.

Through ongoing collaborations with like-minded partners, guests, and communities, The Apurva Kempinski Bali continues to contribute to Indonesia’s cultural and environmental sustainability while fostering a valuable business ecosystem that drives long-term economic growth, responsible operations, and meaningful engagement with local communities – ensuring a lasting impact for future generations.

“At The Apurva Kempinski Bali, we are dedicated to bringing Indonesia’s rich heritage to life in a way that is immersive, meaningful, and forward-thinking. With ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World,’ we are beyond merely showcasing Indonesia’s rich heritage, we are inviting the world to experience it first-hand. From our culinary journeys to our wellness programs and cultural collaborations, every element is designed to honour the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future.” – shared Vincent Guironnet, General Manager at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

Explore more about The Apurva Kempinski Bali and its Powerful Indonesia to the World programme.

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali: Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five-star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 465 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments to spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life. kempinski.com/bali