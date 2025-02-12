27.6 C
Media OutReach Newswire

THE Mining Investment Event – Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025 Announces 2025 Participants, Welcomes New & Returning Sponsors

By Laotian Times

Special Participant Government of Québec
Platinum Sponsors Agnico Eagle, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial Markets
Student Sponsor Glencore Canada
Gold Sponsors AtkinsRéalis, IBK Capital Corp, VRIFY
Silver Sponsors Atrium Research, CAUR Technologies, Crux Investor, CSE, First Phosphate, Gold Telegraph, Mi3 Financial, PearTree Financial, STIFEL, The Northern Miner, TMX Group
Sustainable Sponsor Osisko Gold Royalties
Copper Sponsors Alliance Advisors, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, CDPQ, Centre des congrès de Québec, INFOR Financial, Out of the Box Capital
Media & Partners BTV, Canadian Mining Magazine, CEO.CA, Ellis Martin Report, Invercio, Kitco, MarketOne, Mining Discovery, Mining.com, Mining Hub, Mining IR, Newsfile, The Prospector, VID Media Incorporated


Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2025) – THE Mining Investment Event (“THE Event“), Canada’s Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce new and returning participating sponsors and issuers joining us in Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025.

“In 2024, THE Event hosted several large-cap issuers and senior sponsors, demonstrating its global nature and establishing itself as one of the must-attend conferences for qualified companies. Participants from across the industry-issuers, related companies, and investors-came together to engage in high-level networking events and intimate one-on-one meetings, fostering valuable discussions and connections,” remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder.

“We are thrilled to announce that over 100 international issuers have already confirmed their participation in THE Event 2025. With new issuers and sponsors joining our ranks daily, we are poised for another remarkable year of growth. We welcome our newest sponsors: Agnico Eagle, AtkinsRéalis, VRIFY, CAUR Technologies and the Gold Telegraph. Additionally, I am delighted to share that Glencore Canada will again support THE Student Sponsorship Program, now recognized as one of North America’s most comprehensive fully funded conference initiatives for students.”

THE Participating Companies
*1×1’s only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge #Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev.

1911 Gold Mining*
TSX-V: AUMB 		E2Gold Inc.^^
TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB ETUGF 		Lithium Royalty Corp.
TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF 		Resouro Strategic Metals*
TSX-V: RSM.
Abcourt Mines Inc.*
TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF 		Emperor Metals Inc. ^^
CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF 		Magna Mining Inc.
TSX-V: NICU; OTCQB: MGMNF 		Sayona Mining Ltd.
ASX: SYA; OTCQB: SYAXF
Abitibi Metals Corp#
CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF 		Equity Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF 		Major Drilling Group Int’l.*
TSX: MDI 		Scandium Canada Ltd.*
TSX-V: SCD; OTCQB: SCDCF
Abra Silver Resource Corp.
TXS-V: ABRA; OTCQX: ABBRF 		Exiro Minerals Corp.*
Private 		Mandalay Resources Corp
TSX:MND; OTCQB: MNDJF 		Silver One Resources Inc.
TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF
Adyton Resources Corp.
TSX-V: ADY 		Exploits Discovery Corp.*
CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF 		Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF 		Silver X Mining Corp.*
TSX-V: AGX; OTCQB: AGXPF
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM 		Firefly Metals Ltd.
ASX: FFM 		Maritime Resources Corp.
TSX-V: MAE 		Sirios Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF
Amex Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF 		Fireweed Metals Corp
TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF 		Max Resource Corp.
TSX-V: MAX 		Standard Uranium Limited*
TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF
Andean Precious Metals
TSX-V: APM 		First Mining Gold Corp.
TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF 		Midland Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: MD 		Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp*
TSX-V: PGE; OCTQB: PGEZF
Angus Gold Inc~
TSX-V: GUS; OTCQB: ANGVF 		First Phosphate Corp.#
CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF 		Mineros S.A.
TSX: MSA 		Strategic Resources Inc.
TSX-V:SR
Apollo Silver Corp
TSX-V: APGO; OTCQB: APGOF 		FPX Nickel Corp.
TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF 		Mines D’or Orbec Inc.^^
TSX-V: BLUE 		Red Pine Exploration*
TSX-V: RPX: OTCQB: RDEXF
Arizona Metals Corp.
TSX: AMC; OTCQX:AZMCF 		Glencore Canada
LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN 		New Gold Inc.
TSX: NGD: NYSE: NGD 		Strikepoint Gold Inc.^^
TSX-V: SKP; OTCQB: STKXF
Atha Energy Corp.
TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF 		Go Metals Corp.^^
CSE: GOCO 		Niobay Metals Inc.^^#
TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF 		Summit Royalty Corp.*
Private
Aurania Resources Ltd.*
TSX-V: ARU; OTCQB: AUIAF 		Gold Royalty Corp.
NYSE: GROY 		Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: NMC 		Temas Resources Corp.^^
CSE: TMAS; OTCQB: TMASF
Avanti Gold Corp.*
CSE: AGC 		Golden Cariboo Resources ^^
CSE: GCC; OTCQB: GCCFF 		Opus One Gold Corporation^^
TSX-V: OOR 		Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF
Brunswick Exploration Inc.#
TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF 		Grid Metals Corp.^^
TSX-V: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF 		Orogen Royalties Inc.
TSX-V: OGN; OTCQB: OGNRF 		Tronic Metals*
Private
Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
TSX-V: BNKR ; OTCQB: BHLL 		Harfang Exploration Inc.^^
TSX-V: HAR 		Orvana Minerals Corp.*
TSX:ORV 		Unigold Inc.*
TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF
Calibre Mining Corp.
TSX: CXB; OCTQX: CXBMF 		i80 Gold Corp.
TSX: IAU; NYSE: IAUX 		Osisko Development Corp.
TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV 		Valkea Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: OZ
Canterra Minerals Corp*
TSX-V: CTM; OTCQX: CTMCF 		IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG 		Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
TSX: OR; NYSE: OR 		Vior Inc.
TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF
Collective Mining Ltd.
TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL 		Integra Resources Corp.
TSX-V: ITR; NYSE: ITRG 		Osisko Metals Incorporated#
TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF 		Vizsla Silver Corp.
TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA
Cygnus Metals Limited
TSX-V: CYG 		Juno Corp.*
Private 		Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
TSX:PMET; ASX:PMT; OTCQX:PMETF 		Wallbridge Mining Company
TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF
CUPANI Metals Corporation*
CSE: CUPA 		Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
TSX-V: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF 		Peloton Minerals Corporation*
CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF 		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF
Dolly Varden Silver Corp
TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF 		Kirkland Lake Discoveries*
TSX-V: KLDC 		Perseverance Metals*
Private 		West Red Lake Gold Mines
TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF
Dryden Gold Corp.*#
TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF 		Kuya Silver Corporation*
CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF 		Power Nickel Inc.
TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQB:PNPNF 		Western Alaska Minerals Corp*
TSX-V: WAM
Dumont Nickel
Private 		Lavras Gold Corp.
TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF 		Q2 Metals Corp.#
TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF 		Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM
Dynasty Gold Corp*#
TSX-V: DYG 		Li-FT Power Ltd.
TSX-V:LIFT: OTCQX:LIFFF 		Quimbaya Gold Inc. ^^
CSE: QIM; OTCQB; QIMFG 		XXIX Metal Corp.*
TSX:V: XXIX; OTCQB: QCCUF
Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF 		Yukon Metals Corp.*
CSE: YMC: OTCQB: YMMCF

THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT – AGENDA FORMAT
Centre des congrès de Québec | Quebec Convention Centre
Corporate Presentations, Private Investor One-on-One Meetings & Networking Events

Mon. June 2
Early Registration
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm 		– CAUR Technologies Welcome Event – Badges & Beers; – Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre
– Pre-registration and live entertainment with The Tremors
DAY I – Tues. June 3
Producers, Royalty Co’s
7:00 am – 5:00 pm 		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1×1 Meetings
– 6:30 pm – Midnight – THE Sponsors Gala Networking Event & Casino – THE Juneuary Lounge
DAY II – Wed. June 4
Critical & Transition Metals
7:00 am – 5:00 pm 		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1×1 Meetings
– 6:00 – 7:30 pm – THE Sponsors Cocktail Networking Event – THE Juneuary Lounge
– 9:00 pm – Midnight – THE AtkinsRéalis After Dark Event – Hilton Ballroom Foyer, 2nd Floor
DAY III – Thurs. June 5
Explorers & Developers
7:00 am – 4:00 pm 		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1×1 Meetings
– 4:00 pm – Adieu Cocktails – Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre

THE Event is invitation only – Interested investors & issuers, please go here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada’s Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media
jjobin@irinc.ca 		Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca 		Brhett Booker
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
bbooker@irinc.ca 		Sydney Schuch
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
sydney@irinc.ca

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

