THE Mining Investment Event – Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025 Announces 2025 Participants, Welcomes New & Returning Sponsors

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2025) – THE Mining Investment Event (“THE Event“), Canada’s Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce new and returning participating sponsors and issuers joining us in Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025.

“In 2024, THE Event hosted several large-cap issuers and senior sponsors, demonstrating its global nature and establishing itself as one of the must-attend conferences for qualified companies. Participants from across the industry-issuers, related companies, and investors-came together to engage in high-level networking events and intimate one-on-one meetings, fostering valuable discussions and connections,” remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder.



“We are thrilled to announce that over 100 international issuers have already confirmed their participation in THE Event 2025. With new issuers and sponsors joining our ranks daily, we are poised for another remarkable year of growth. We welcome our newest sponsors: Agnico Eagle, AtkinsRéalis, VRIFY, CAUR Technologies and the Gold Telegraph. Additionally, I am delighted to share that Glencore Canada will again support THE Student Sponsorship Program, now recognized as one of North America’s most comprehensive fully funded conference initiatives for students.”

THE Participating Companies

*1×1’s only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge #Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev. 1911 Gold Mining*

TSX-V: AUMB E2Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB ETUGF Lithium Royalty Corp.

TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF Resouro Strategic Metals*

TSX-V: RSM. Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF Emperor Metals Inc. ^^

CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF Magna Mining Inc.

TSX-V: NICU; OTCQB: MGMNF Sayona Mining Ltd.

ASX: SYA; OTCQB: SYAXF Abitibi Metals Corp#

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF Equity Metals Corporation*

TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF Major Drilling Group Int’l.*

TSX: MDI Scandium Canada Ltd.*

TSX-V: SCD; OTCQB: SCDCF Abra Silver Resource Corp.

TXS-V: ABRA; OTCQX: ABBRF Exiro Minerals Corp.*

Private Mandalay Resources Corp

TSX:MND; OTCQB: MNDJF Silver One Resources Inc.

TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF Adyton Resources Corp.

TSX-V: ADY Exploits Discovery Corp.*

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF Silver X Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: AGX; OTCQB: AGXPF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM Firefly Metals Ltd.

ASX: FFM Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Amex Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF Fireweed Metals Corp

TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF Max Resource Corp.

TSX-V: MAX Standard Uranium Limited*

TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF Andean Precious Metals

TSX-V: APM First Mining Gold Corp.

TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: PGE; OCTQB: PGEZF Angus Gold Inc~

TSX-V: GUS; OTCQB: ANGVF First Phosphate Corp.#

CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Strategic Resources Inc.

TSX-V:SR Apollo Silver Corp

TSX-V: APGO; OTCQB: APGOF FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Mines D’or Orbec Inc.^^

TSX-V: BLUE Red Pine Exploration*

TSX-V: RPX: OTCQB: RDEXF Arizona Metals Corp.

TSX: AMC; OTCQX:AZMCF Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN New Gold Inc.

TSX: NGD: NYSE: NGD Strikepoint Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: SKP; OTCQB: STKXF Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF Go Metals Corp.^^

CSE: GOCO Niobay Metals Inc.^^#

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF Summit Royalty Corp.*

Private Aurania Resources Ltd.*

TSX-V: ARU; OTCQB: AUIAF Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Nuvau Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: NMC Temas Resources Corp.^^

CSE: TMAS; OTCQB: TMASF Avanti Gold Corp.*

CSE: AGC Golden Cariboo Resources ^^

CSE: GCC; OTCQB: GCCFF Opus One Gold Corporation^^

TSX-V: OOR Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF Grid Metals Corp.^^

TSX-V: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF Orogen Royalties Inc.

TSX-V: OGN; OTCQB: OGNRF Tronic Metals*

Private Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR ; OTCQB: BHLL Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Orvana Minerals Corp.*

TSX:ORV Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Calibre Mining Corp.

TSX: CXB; OCTQX: CXBMF i80 Gold Corp.

TSX: IAU; NYSE: IAUX Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Valkea Resources Corp.*

TSX-V: OZ Canterra Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: CTM; OTCQX: CTMCF IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX: OR; NYSE: OR Vior Inc.

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Collective Mining Ltd.

TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL Integra Resources Corp.

TSX-V: ITR; NYSE: ITRG Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Cygnus Metals Limited

TSX-V: CYG Juno Corp.*

Private Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX:PMET; ASX:PMT; OTCQX:PMETF Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF CUPANI Metals Corporation*

CSE: CUPA Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

TSX-V: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Dolly Varden Silver Corp

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Kirkland Lake Discoveries*

TSX-V: KLDC Perseverance Metals*

Private West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Dryden Gold Corp.*#

TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF Kuya Silver Corporation*

CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF Power Nickel Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQB:PNPNF Western Alaska Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: WAM Dumont Nickel

Private Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF Q2 Metals Corp.#

TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM Dynasty Gold Corp*#

TSX-V: DYG Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V:LIFT: OTCQX:LIFFF Quimbaya Gold Inc. ^^

CSE: QIM; OTCQB; QIMFG XXIX Metal Corp.*

TSX:V: XXIX; OTCQB: QCCUF Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Yukon Metals Corp.*

CSE: YMC: OTCQB: YMMCF

THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT – AGENDA FORMAT

Centre des congrès de Québec | Quebec Convention Centre

Corporate Presentations, Private Investor One-on-One Meetings & Networking Events

Mon. June 2

Early Registration

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm – CAUR Technologies Welcome Event – Badges & Beers; – Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre

– Pre-registration and live entertainment with The Tremors DAY I – Tues. June 3

Producers, Royalty Co’s

7:00 am – 5:00 pm – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1×1 Meetings

– 6:30 pm – Midnight – THE Sponsors Gala Networking Event & Casino – THE Juneuary Lounge DAY II – Wed. June 4

Critical & Transition Metals

7:00 am – 5:00 pm – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1×1 Meetings

– 6:00 – 7:30 pm – THE Sponsors Cocktail Networking Event – THE Juneuary Lounge

– 9:00 pm – Midnight – THE AtkinsRéalis After Dark Event – Hilton Ballroom Foyer, 2nd Floor DAY III – Thurs. June 5

Explorers & Developers

7:00 am – 4:00 pm – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1×1 Meetings

– 4:00 pm – Adieu Cocktails – Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre

THE Event is invitation only – Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada’s Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media

jjobin@irinc.ca Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media

jchoi@irinc.ca Brhett Booker

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media

bbooker@irinc.ca Sydney Schuch

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media

sydney@irinc.ca

