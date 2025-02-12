Wanda Hotels & Resorts Marks Global Expansion with Grand Opening of Wanda Jin Residences The Ease Sierra Bangkok

BANGKOK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On January 9, 2025, Wanda Jin Residences The Ease Sierra Bangkok, situated in the heart of Thailand’s capital, celebrated its grand opening. As Wanda Hotels & Resorts’ maiden property in the Thai market, this marks the third overseas asset-light management venture, following the successful launches of Wanda Vista Istanbul and Latsavong Wanda Vista Vientiane. Representing Chinese hotel brands, Wanda Hotels & Resorts embraces its philosophy of promoting Chinese culture, offering guests high-quality services infused with the unique charm and warmth of Chinese hospitality.

Located in the vibrant Huaykwang District, Wanda Jin Residences The Ease Sierra Bangkok is within walking distance of several of the city’s iconic landmarks, among them Fortune Town IT Mall and Central Rama 9 Plaza, as well as an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, hospitals, and embassies. Conveniently situated just 28 kilometers from Suvarnabhumi Airport and in close proximity to Huaykwang Metro Station and BTS Station, the hotel offers easy access to Bangkok’s top tourist attractions.

Boasting 133 Deluxe Rooms, 20 Premier Deluxe Rooms, 2 Executive Rooms, and 2 Suites, Wanda Jin Residences The Ease Sierra Bangkok combines modern design with Thai influences. The hotel features a fully-equipped gym and an outdoor infinity pool, providing guests with a serene escape while enjoying stunning views of the city’s skyline. Our aim is to create a comfortable and lively “home away from home” for every guest.

Wanda Jin Residences The Ease Sierra Bangkok is set to attract travelers seeking an immersive local cultural experience with its distinct slow-paced residential ambiance. The grand opening of the Residence not only offers an exceptional accommodation option for sophisticated global travelers but also serves as a vibrant showcase of the Chinese cultural heritage, underscoring the distinctive appeal of China’s hospitality brands on an international platform.

About Wanda Hotels & Resorts — Established in 2007, Wanda Hotels & Resorts, a trailblazer in the global hospitality industry, has been committed to the core values of “People First – Caring for Every Employee, Warming Every Guest, and Being Responsible to Every Partner,” making it a leading asset management firm with a laser focus on hotel-centric operations. Underpinned by its corporate philosophy of “Being Practical, Innovative, and Rooted in China,” Wanda Hotels & Resorts has solidified its position as a comprehensive hospitality solutions provider. The company excels in hotel development, construction, and management, offering a diverse portfolio that spans three core segments: hotel design, hotel construction, and hotel management. Wanda Hotels & Resorts presents an impressive lineup of distinguished hotel brands, including the ultra-luxurious Wanda Reign and Wanda Vista, the upscale Wanda Realm, the premium preferred Wanda Jin, the high-end lifestyle Wanda Yi, and the mid-market Wanda Moments. With a strong presence across the globe, Wanda Hotels & Resorts currently operates more than 200 hotels, with an additional 300 properties in the pipeline in over 200 cities worldwide.