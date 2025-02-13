Bad Data Makes Bad Decisions: 65% of Asia-Pacific Leaders Report Companies Using Inaccurate Data for Big Decisions

On average, APAC leaders are struggling more with data management issues compared to North America/EMEA counterparts, according to global study from SoftServe

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, has released survey results on the state of data management in 2025, unveiling significant benefits of strong data foundations while exposing the widespread deficits in data maturity affecting most businesses. Majority of the 250 business leaders surveyed in Asia-Pacific (APAC) barely grasp the value of their data as 77% of all APAC respondents believe no one at their organization understands all the data collected and how to access it. Further, 65% say key business decisions are based on inaccurate or inconsistent data – most of the time, if not always – raising concerns for companies across industries and borders. Both percentages are higher than the global average of 65% and 58%, respectively.

This study, commissioned by SoftServe and conducted by Wakefield Research, assesses data readiness in enterprises by the degree of data quality, strategy, organization, investment, and governance implemented. Responses indicate a lack of knowledge in data management is coupled with an internal disconnect and noticeable divide between the C-suite, VPs, and senior management, putting entire organizations at odds when it comes to how data is used, acquired, and funded.

Key survey findings include:

Outdated or Misaligned Strategies: Many think it’s time to hit ‘refresh’ on their data strategy as 78% report major updates or a complete overhaul is needed, and nearly all (99%) believe an updated data strategy would be required for strategic initiatives like Gen AI.

Many think it’s time to hit ‘refresh’ on their data strategy as 78% report major updates or a complete overhaul is needed, and nearly all (99%) believe an updated data strategy would be required for strategic initiatives like Gen AI. Leadership Impact: Less visibility among APAC leaders can lead to skewed perceptions of data usage and comprehension, with 69% of C-suite and 66% of VPs and directors claiming their organization’s investment priorities are negatively impacted by leaders not fully understanding how data can generate value. Factors like varied tech solutions used throughout their organization (58%) and non-consolidated data ownership (44%) are the top challenges C-suite leaders face while trying to improve their data strategy.

Less visibility among APAC leaders can lead to skewed perceptions of data usage and comprehension, with 69% of C-suite and 66% of VPs and directors their organization’s investment priorities are negatively impacted by leaders not fully understanding how data can generate value. Factors like varied tech solutions used throughout their organization (58%) and non-consolidated data ownership (44%) are the top challenges C-suite leaders face while trying to improve their data strategy. Data on Demand: For 66%, decision-makers getting access to data when they need it is a challenge – and one that may not be an easy fix, as more than half (52%) of the 65% whose organization makes most or all decisions using inaccurate or inconsistent data now believe a significant increase in data management investment is needed to meet their goals.

For 66%, decision-makers getting access to data when they need it is a challenge – and one that may not be an easy fix, as more than half (52%) of the 65% whose organization makes most or all decisions using inaccurate or inconsistent data now believe a significant increase in data management investment is needed to meet their goals. Misallocated Investments: 8 in 10 (80%) APAC business leaders believe poor prioritization has diverted needed funds and talent away from valuable data projects to broad Gen AI initiatives with weaker ROI.

All deficits aside, the survey results include a silver lining: strong data management has allowed organizations to open new revenue streams (43%) or monetize their data (35%) with the right infrastructure and governance to transform information into a vital source of income. Organizations also attributed increases in productivity and efficiency (55%), as well as improved decision-making and forecasting abilities (43%), to having strong data foundations. Most respondents hope to follow suit this year as the bulk (92%) prepare to slightly or significantly increase their data budget and over half (51%) of those with a fully mature data strategy expect to significantly increase their overall data investments.

“Digitally transformative, data-driven technologies like AI are developing rapidly in the APAC region, and what this means is that an updated data strategy will be key,” said Wells Vaughan, APAC Chief Technology Officer at SoftServe. “Business leaders need to make sure they are not pursuing technology innovation at the expense of a mature, agile data foundation, which will help them maximize return on investments for emerging technology projects and provide them with a competitive edge.”

Out of 750 total business or technology leaders surveyed across eight countries, 250 respondents were from the APAC region. All participants were responsible for data management or AI use at global companies with $1 billion or more in annual revenue throughout eight different industries. See the full demographic breakdown and explore even more data in SoftServe’s comprehensive report on the data divide at this link.

