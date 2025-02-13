Conrad Xiamen Awarded Four-Star Recognition in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide

The Only Forbes-Starred Hotel in Xiamen

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Conrad Xiamen proudly announces its Four-Star recognition in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide, making it the only hotel in Xiamen to receive this prestigious accolade. This honor underscores the hotel’s commitment to exceptional service, refined luxury, and immersive guest experiences in one of China’s most scenic coastal cities.



Conrad Xiamen_Hotel Exterior

A Landmark Above the City, Overlooking the Coastline

Located in the iconic “Twin Towers” – Shimao Strait Tower, Conrad Xiamen occupies Floors 37 to 54 of Tower B, offering panoramic views of the South China Sea, Gulangyu Island, Xiamen University, and the city skyline. Nestled in Siming District, the hotel is within walking distance of Shapowei, Nanputuo Temple, and Xiamen University, making it an ideal gateway to the city’s cultural and historical highlights.



Conrad Xiamen_Sky Lobby

The hotel features 239 elegantly designed guestrooms and suites, ranging from 54 to 300 square meters. Each room is designed with floor-to-ceiling windows, blending contemporary aesthetics with Chinese influences. Plush furnishings and curated luxury amenities ensure a refined stay.



Deluxe Sea View Room

Conrad Xiamen presents four distinctive dining venues:

Lucheng Chinese Restaurant – A Michelin-selected restaurant by 2025 Michelin Guide Fujian, celebrating elevated Fujian cuisine, featuring eight private dining rooms with sea views.

cuisine, featuring eight private dining rooms with sea views. COAST Bar & Grill – Embracing the Farm-to-Table concept, sourcing fresh ingredients from local eco-farms to craft premium seafood and steak, complemented by stunning sunset views.

Pier 38 All-Day Dining – A global culinary experience featuring live cooking stations and an international buffet.

Plush Lobby Lounge – A tranquil space overlooking Gulangyu Island.

Conrad Xiamen offers 1,600 square meters of meeting and event spaces, including a Grand Ballroom and multifunctional venues on the 6th floor, ideal for weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings.

Guests can enjoy the 37th-floor fitness center, indoor heated pool, and a luxury spa operated by a prestigious third-party brand.

Conrad Xiamen is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels enjoy exclusive benefits, including a flexible payment slider, an exclusive member discount, and free standard Wi-Fi.

“We are honored to accept this award on behalf of the team at Conrad Xiamen,” said Max Mo, General Manager. “We look forward to providing outstanding service and memorable experiences for our guests.”

For more information, please visit www.conradxiamen.conradhotels.com or contact +86 592 258 6666.