Schwab Makes Expanded 24-Hour Trading Available to All Clients

Overnight trading of all S&P 500®, Nasdaq-100® stocks and hundreds of ETFs is now available to all Schwab clients via the thinkorswim® platform suite

Hong Kong was Fifth Highest Source of Overnight Trading Activity in Pilot Period

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Charles Schwab, a leader in investing and trading with US$10.10 trillion in total client assets that facilitates approximately six million daily average trades, today announced the launch of broad access to an expanded range of securities in the overnight trading session following a series of successful pilots at the end of 2024. Now, all Schwab clients can trade an expanded list of securities including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 stocks and hundreds of additional exchange-traded funds (ETFs) 24 hours a day, five days a week (24/5), via the thinkorswim platform suite.

Ameritrade, which was acquired by Schwab in 2020, pioneered 24/5 trading in 2018 as the first U.S. retail broker-dealer to make it available to traders, offering approximately two dozen ETFs in the overnight trading session. Schwab began piloting expanded overnight access with a small group of clients in November 2024 and has gradually expanded the reach in the intervening months in preparation for broad availability. During the pilot period, Hong Kong was the fifth most popular region to engage in overnight trading, following markets such as the U.S., Mainland China and Taiwan.

“We are proud to have a long legacy as overnight trading pioneers and that we continue to evolve and enhance our capabilities and platforms today,” said Isabella Chan, Director, Business Development, at Charles Schwab Hong Kong. “Schwab facilitates about two times the trades each day of any competitor that reports that figure publicly, so we know that it’s a significant milestone not just for Schwab but for our industry as we expand access to overnight trading to our millions of clients. We have worked hard to combine the power of our world-class trading platforms, specialized 24-hour service and support, and tailored education to deliver a trading experience that balances the unique dynamics and potential risks of the overnight session while empowering clients to trade in the ways and during the hours that, particularly for our clients in Asia, may suit them and their lifestyle best.”

Insights from Schwab’s recent 24/5 expansion pilot

During the expanded 24/5 pilot period, which ran from November 2024 through January 2025 beginning with a small group of clients and grew in phases, the most active trading hours of the overnight session were the first and last, between 8-9pm ET and 3-4am ET. The stocks Schwab clients most actively bought, sold, or both during the overnight session pilot were:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Schwab clients may access expanded 24/5 trading by selecting the EXTO order type for eligible securities on the thinkorswim trading platforms. Visit our website to learn more about trading platforms at Schwab.

Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including, for some products, more than your initial investment.

Extended-Hours Trading Information

Please note that the commissions for trades executed in multiple sessions (i.e., pre-market, regular or after hours) are not aggregated. Extended hours trades will normally settle one business day from the date the order is executed, just like orders placed during regular market hours. Orders placed after 8:05 p.m. ET are eligible for execution once the next Pre-market session opens at 7:00 a.m. ET .

Extended Hours Trading may not be suitable for all investors and poses certain risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, lower liquidity, higher volatility, price changes between regular and extended hours market sessions, unlinked markets, news announcements, and wider spreads. To learn more call +852-2101-0511.

Due to limited liquidity in Extended Hours Trading sessions, there are no assurances that an investor’s stock order will be executed.

Extended Hours Trading will not take place on official Exchange holidays or when Exchanges close early. Schwab reserves the right to change or modify hours of operation for Extended Hours Trading at any time. A Schwab Extended Hours Trading session, or any security traded therein, may be temporarily or permanently suspended at our discretion.

The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. All expressions of opinion are subject to changes without notice in reaction to shifting market, economic, and geopolitical conditions.

Data herein is obtained from what are considered reliable sources; however, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.

ETFs can entail risks similar to direct stock ownership, including market, liquidity, tracking errors, sector, or industry risks. Some ETFs e.g. synthetic ETFs and leveraged inverse may involve emerging market, passive investment, tax, currency, commodity, leverage, credit and interest rate risk. Trading prices may not reflect the net asset value of the underlying securities.

All corporate names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.

This material is published by Charles Schwab, Hong Kong, Ltd. and has not been reviewed by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC).

Charles Schwab, Hong Kong, Ltd. is an affiliate of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Nothing here is an offer or solicitation of these securities, products and services by Charles Schwab, Hong Kong, Ltd. and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. in any jurisdiction where their offer or sale is not qualified or exempt from registration.

©2025 Charles Schwab, Hong Kong, Limited. Room 3401, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong. All rights reserved.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at aboutschwab.com.

About Charles Schwab Hong Kong

Charles Schwab, Hong Kong, Ltd., is a subsidiary of Charles Schwab Corporation and is registered with the Securities & Futures Commission (“SFC”) to carry out the regulated activities in dealing in securities and advising on securities under CE number ADV256. The company currently provides services via its Hong Kong office, its telephone system (+852 2101-0511) and web site (www.schwab.com.hk).

