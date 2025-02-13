Year of the Snake Celebrations Bring Lively Festivities to Cangzhou

CANGZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from xinhuanet:

The Year of the Snake ushers in an energetic Spring Festival in Cangzhou, Hebei Province. Locals and tourists alike are reveling in the festivities, with a selection of activities that captivate the spirit of the season. From welcoming the God of Wealth to enjoying acrobatic shows, exploring folk traditions at bustling temple fairs and strolling through illuminated night streets, there’s no shortage of cultural enrichment. This year’s celebrations feature new highlights, including a mesmerizing lantern festival and cutting-edge drone light shows, which light up the night sky with spectacular displays. Traditional performances like the ‘iron flower’ spectacle — a centuries-old art of casting molten iron into fiery sparks — add a unique touch to the energetic celebrations, creating a festive and harmonious atmosphere that marks a joyful start to the new lunar year.