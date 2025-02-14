ATFX Attends ACBC NSW Chinese New Year Gala 2025, Strengthening Australia-China Business Ties

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX was honored to participate in the ACBC NSW Chinese New Year Gala 2025, a premier event that brings together business and government leaders to celebrate the strong economic relationship between Australia and China. Held on February 10, 2025, at Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf in Sydney, the event provided an opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and reinforce ATFX’s commitment to the region.

The gala was attended by Her Excellency the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of Australia, who represents King Charles III, and Consul General Wang Yu of the People’s Republic of China, highlighting the significance of the event in strengthening bilateral ties.

Representing ATFX at the gala were Simon Naish, Country Head of ATFX Australia, and Jeffrey Siu, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ATFX. During his speech, Jeffrey highlighted the importance of collaboration in today’s evolving global landscape. Coming from Hong Kong, he emphasized how ATFX, with operations in over 23 locations worldwide, thrives by embracing cultural diversity and fostering mutual understanding. He also expressed appreciation for the warm reception the company has received since establishing its presence in Sydney, marking its first full year of operation in Australia.

“This gala is a testament to the strong ties and friendship between Australia and China,” Jeffrey Siu shared. “While the world has changed significantly, events like these remind us of the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding. ATFX is proud to be part of this community, promoting business ties and friendship between our nations.”

The ACBC NSW Chinese New Year Gala serves as a significant platform for business leaders to discuss economic opportunities and strengthen relationships. As ATFX continues to expand its presence in Australia, its participation in such events reflects the company’s dedication to fostering global partnerships and providing innovative financial services.

ATFX extends its best wishes for a prosperous Year of the Snake and looks forward to furthering collaboration in both the Australian and international markets.

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

