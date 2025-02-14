AWE’s Mega Event Lucky Draw – Round Two Delights

The Excitement Reaches New Heights

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of round one lucky draw, AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) proudly announces the launch of the “AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw – Round Two”, celebrating its 20th anniversary. Event enthusiasts are invited to win tickets to events and concerts held at AWE from April to June 2025, offering a diverse and thrilling experience.

Exciting Events Await You

Multiple sets of ” 2025 Mega Event Pass” are ready, giving you the chance to experience your favourite events for free. From April to June, a series of highly anticipated world-class events will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo, including trade and public exhibitions, anime events, art and cultural showcases, and concerts. The lineup is diverse and exciting, catering to all interests and passions!

Entertainment and Music: Enjoy the hilarious performance of comedy king Russell Peters, electrifying concerts by popular K-pop groups BOYNEXTDOOR and NMIXX, NCT Dream’s first-ever Asia tour, an immersive audio-visual concert by Japanese virtual singer Ado, and a soulful music night with Taeyeon. More spectacular performances will be announced soon, promising a star-studded lineup and unforgettable experiences!

Exhibition Highlights: Anime fans won’t want to miss the Rainbow Gala HK, while car enthusiasts can explore the latest models and technologies at the International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (HK). Families can discover creative books and parenting products at the Children’s Book Fair and Super Parents & Kids Expo, or visit the 3rd Art Hong Kong Expo, which showcases art treasures and cultural creations from around the globe. These events inspire innovative ideas while seamlessly combining education with entertainment.

Join the AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw with AsiaWorld-Expo APP

Simply download and log in to the AsiaWorld-Expo app for a chance to win the “2025 Mega Event Pass”! Participation is quick and easy—just one click to join and unlock an exciting journey!

Download the AsiaWorld-Expo mobile app and successfully register as a member. Navigate to the draw page and fill in your personal information (name, phone, and email). Answer a simple question. Unleash your creativity to create a capsule that reflects your unique personality.

Details of the “AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw – Round Two”

• Prizes and Winners: There will be five winners in the “AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw – Round Two”, with all winners able to freely exchange their 2025 Mega Event Pass for a set of two tickets to any event held at AWE from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2025. • Registration Deadline: 2 March, 2025 • Announcement of Results: The results will be announced on 7 March 2025 on the AsiaWorld-Expo mobile app, AWE’s major social platforms, Sing Tao Daily, and The Standard. All winners will also be notified by email.

AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw is subject to the terms and conditions, to learn more please refer to: bit.ly/3CV9jxD (Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 59636)

AWE Bear Makes a Surprise Appearance

AsiaWorld-Expo’s mascot, the “AWE Bear,” will surprise attendees at various events with lucky bags. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy these unexpected delights. Additionally, AsiaWorld-Expo members can enjoy exclusive activities at the EXPOtainment CUBE on Level 1 of the venue, experiencing unique and creative interactive fun.

Hi-res photos can be downloaded via this link: www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2025/PressRelease/2025-Luckydraw2.zip