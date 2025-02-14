Bambusa Therapeutics Raises Approximately $90 Million in Series A Financing to Advance Next-generation Bispecific Antibodies for Immunology & Inflammation Diseases

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. (Bambusa), a biotechnology company developing bispecific antibodies for immunological and inflammatory (I&I) disorders, today announced the successful completion of its oversubscribed Series A financing of approximately $90 million. The round was led by new investor RA Capital Management, with participation from new investors including Janus Henderson Investors, Redmile Group, Invus, and ADAR1 Capital Management. All existing investors also participated.

The funding will support the advancement of Bambusa’s lead programs through Phase I trials and drive further pipeline development. In conjunction with the financing, Dr. Derek DiRocco, Partner at RA Capital Management, will join Bambusa’s Board of Directors.

Shanshan Xu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Bambusa Therapeutics, commented:

“At Bambusa, we have assembled a dynamic team of emerging biotech entrepreneurs driven by speed, agility, and scientific excellence. We are grateful for the trust our new and existing investors have placed in us as we rapidly advance our bispecific antibody pipeline into the clinic. This financing is a testament to our vision and execution, and we are eager to continue building momentum toward delivering transformative therapies to patients in need.”

Derek DiRocco, Ph.D., Partner at RA Capital Management, commented: “RA Capital is pleased to partner with the Bambusa Therapeutics team as they rapidly move multiple I&I assets into the clinic over the coming year. The next wave of therapeutics for patients with I&I disorders will be both more efficacious and convenient than currently available options. The Bambusa Therapeutics pipeline fits this profile, as their half-life extended bispecific antibodies were designed to target complementary disease-driving signaling pathways, affording the potential for a best-in-disease profile for patients.”

Building a Best-in-Disease Pipeline

Since its founding in May 2024, Bambusa has built a robust pipeline of long-acting bispecific antibodies, leveraging validated targets and biological synergy to create best-in-disease therapies for I&I indications. Two of Bambusa’s four programs are on track to enter the clinic in Q1 2025 and mid-2025, respectively.

BBT001 , Bambusa’s lead candidate, is a bispecific antibody incorporating a number of features intended to supplant the current standard of care for a range of dermatological conditions.

, Bambusa’s lead candidate, is a bispecific antibody incorporating a number of features intended to supplant the current standard of care for a range of dermatological conditions. BBT002 is a bispecific antibody created as a “platform in a molecule” with applications across respiratory, dermatology, and gastroenterology indications.

is a bispecific antibody created as a “platform in a molecule” with applications across respiratory, dermatology, and gastroenterology indications. Bambusa’s additional development candidates, BBT003 and BB004, also have best-in-disease potential in the inflammatory bowel diseases and rheumatological indications.

About Bambusa Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics is a rapidly growing biotechnology company specializing in developing transformative inflammatory and immunological therapeutics. Based in the vibrant Boston Seaport area, Bambusa’s mission is to advance the field of immunology with cutting-edge solutions. For more information visit www.bambusatx.com.