BUYING SQUARE Launches Global Service for ‘Catalog Shop,’ Its Brand Wholesale Platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BUYING SQUARE, a next-generation digital wholesale platform, has announced the global launch of Catalog Shop, a B2B solution designed to streamline wholesale transactions for brands worldwide. Built on standardized digital product catalogs, Catalog Shop allows global retailers to set their preferred language and currency, explore products with an intuitive interface, and place wholesale orders instantly. Through the platform, buyers can seamlessly access diverse collections spanning fashion, beauty, sports, golf, furniture, and art, facilitating cross-border transactions with ease.

Over the past five years, the company has strengthened its presence in the Asian fashion wholesale digital market, working with top-tier global retailers and distribution partners. With KRW 140 billion (approximately USD 97M) in cumulative transactions, the platform offers a meticulously curated selection of wholesale brands—from luxury houses like GUCCI, PRADA, BOTTEGA VENETA, CELINE, and DIOR to rising independent labels such as JACQUEMUS, OUR LEGACY, ARC’TERYX, PORTER, KAPITAL, and SATISFY RUNNING. Its verified distribution history and extensive wholesale expertise have set it apart in the industry.

Recently, BUYING SQUARE has signed global Official Wholesale Partner agreements with leading K-fashion brands such as ORR, CODEGRAPHY, ULKIN, BETTY BOOP, ANOETIC, LETERIE, and ENZO BLUES, actively supporting their international expansion. Additionally, 15 emerging K-brands are in discussions to join Catalog Shop within the first half of the year. By broadening its brand portfolio across contemporary, sports, outdoor, and kids’ categories, the company aims to solidify its position as the No.1 B2B wholesale platform for K-fashion brands in Asia.

To enhance buyer confidence and ensure a seamless wholesale experience, the company has introduced a dedicated digital showroom for K-brands within its platform. This allows buyers to explore new collections each season, review styles and pricing, and place orders with confidence. Furthermore, by partnering with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), the platform is actively scouting and supporting promising K-fashion and K-beauty brands for global distribution. With its headquarters strategically located in Seoul, the company facilitates brand-buyer communication and offers tailored sourcing solutions based on individual buyer needs.

BUYING SQUARE CEO Evan Choi stated, “With Catalog Shop, brands and retailers can maximize operational efficiency by utilizing its intuitive interface for seamless product ordering and payment, automated Order Rule verification, and integrated multi-shipment management. From promising K-brands to globally recognized fashion labels, BUYING SQUARE offers a dynamic digital wholesale marketplace with over 3,300 curated brands. Start your wholesale journey with us today.”

About BUYING SQUARE

BUYING SQUARE is a leading B2B digital wholesale platform solving inefficiencies in traditional wholesale transactions through Catalog Shop. The platform transforms unstructured wholesale product data—including Excel sheets, PDFs, and images—into standardized digital catalogs using proprietary AI technology. Designed to make B2B wholesale transactions as seamless as B2C e-commerce, Catalog Shop enables global buyers to browse, select their preferred language and currency, and place wholesale orders instantly.

Within just one year of its launch, the platform recorded KRW 8 billion (approximately USD 5.5M) in transactions, and by 2024, cumulative transaction volume surpassed KRW 140 billion (approximately USD 97M). In October 2024, it became the first South Korean B2B wholesale platform to open a 4,270-square-foot showroom in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, showcasing curated exhibitions and runway events to expand global market access for K-brands.

Headquartered in Seoul, the company also operates offices in New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Kowloon.

Website: official.buying-square.com/en

Press Release Image: Link