China Telecom’s Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Capacity Enters Service Ahead of Schedule, Bolstering Regional Economic Development

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 14, 2025, China Telecom officially announced that the capacity of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC), an international submarine cable initiative led by China Telecom, has been officially in service ahead of schedule, completing two months earlier than originally planned. This marks another significant milestone following the Ready for Service of the ADC wet segment last November.

Over the past eight years, no new submarine cables had been brought into operation within Asia-Pacific, leaving existing resources nearly exhausted and creating a challenging “no rice to cook with” situation in the market. The industry has eagerly awaited the launch of ADC capacity. China Telecom Global Limited, leveraging its leadership role as Co-chair of the ADC Consortium, has taken a proactive approach by coordinating closely with all consortium members and suppliers to overcome unexpected challenges and difficulties. This collaborative effort has successfully brought ADC capacity into service two months ahead of schedule, significantly alleviating the strain on submarine cable resources. The coming online of ADC capacity will provide a robust foundation for the thriving development of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data, while offering strong support for digital transformation across industries.

Looking ahead, China Telecom will continue to expand its footprint in overseas markets, actively developing global network resources to make even greater contributions to the advancement of the global digital economy!