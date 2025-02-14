CIMB Singapore Maintains Leading Position On Returns For New Business Accounts Opening

New customers enjoy 3.0%* p.a. on SGD BusinessGo / BusinessGo-i Account and 3.8%* p.a. on USD Interest Plus Current Account / USD BusinessGo-i Account

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Despite the low interest rate environment following the Fed rate cut in late 2024, CIMB Singapore is offering the highest* returns of 3.0%* per annum (p.a.) for all new customers who open a CIMB SGD BusinessGo / BusinessGo-i account, and 3.8%* p.a. for new customers who open a CIMB USD Interest Plus Current Account / USD BusinessGo-i Account by 31 May 2025.

The business accounts stand out as an optimal option for businesses, especially SMEs, to enjoy easy access to their funds with no lock-in period.

In addition, both accounts come with additional benefits including a waiver* of minimum monthly balance requirements, giving businesses greater flexibility and peace of mind.

Benjamin Tan, Head of Commercial & Transaction Banking at CIMB Singapore, said: “Amidst global uncertainties surrounding U.S. policies, businesses are grappling with rising operational costs and manpower challenges. At CIMB, our business accounts are designed to help businesses navigate these challenges by providing easy access to cash flow, while also offering solutions to grow surplus funds and drive growth.”

Most recently, The Digital Banker conferred CIMB Singapore as the (a) Winner of the Best SME Current Account/Transaction Account and (b) Highly Acclaimed for the Best SME Beyond Banking Service Initiative at the Global SME Banking Innovation Awards 2024.

For more details on this promotion, please visit cimb.sg/signup-nr.

Disclaimers:

*As at 08 Jan 2025. Terms and conditions for the New Customers Interest Promotion apply. Click here for SGD details and here for USD details.

Deposit Insurance Scheme

Singapore dollar deposits of non-bank depositors are insured by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation, for up to S$100,000 in aggregate per depositor per Scheme member by law. Foreign currency deposits, dual currency investments, structured deposits and other investment products are not insured.

About CIMB Bank

CIMB is one of ASEAN’s leading banking groups and Malaysia’s second largest financial services provider by assets, with a market capitalisation of approximately RM62.4 billion as of 31 December 2023 and is listed on Bursa Malaysia under CIMB Group Holdings Berhad.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is present in eight ASEAN nations (Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Philippines).

Singapore is one of its most important markets with approximately 1,000 employees serving over 500,000 customers. CIMB Singapore offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wholesale banking, transaction banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services.

Recognised for its customer-centricity, CIMB Singapore has been voted top consumer bank for customer service in The Straits Times “Singapore’s Best Customer Service Survey 2024/25″. The bank has also been awarded “Singapore International Cash Management Bank of the Year” by Asian Banking & Finance, and “Best SME Business Current Account / Transaction Account” for its dedication to providing unparalleled services and innovative solutions for its clients. In addition, CIMB Singapore has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” for its thriving work environment that empowers talent.

CIMB is committed to creating sustainable, long-term positive effects across social, environmental, and economic aspects in the communities it serves. As a responsible financial services provider, CIMB offers customers an extensive range of sustainable finance solutions, as guided by the Group’s Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services (“GSSIPS”) framework to deliver impactful sustainable finance.