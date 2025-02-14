Donner Launches New Donner OURA™ Series Pianos Blending Sound & Home Design

New Donner OURA™ Series of digital pianos blends Scandinavian minimalist design high-quality sounds

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Donner , a leader in musical instrument innovation, has officially launched its new Donner OURA™ Series of digital pianos, which feature a harmonious blend of sound excellence and timeless design. The new series has gained significant attention during its debut at The 2025 NAMM Show, which took place in late January. This mid-to-high-end range features four models — the R400, R300, S300 and S100 — and redefines the connection between music and the home environment.



Donner OURA™ S100 Digital Piano

Donner OURA™ Series digital pianos blend Scandinavian minimalism with a modern vibe. Derived from the Greek word “OURA,” which means “Ancestor Flower” and reflects the Nordic design philosophy, the Donner OURA™ Series is more than just a collection of digital pianos — it’s a testament to Donner’s commitment to both music and design. Donner OURA™ pianos serve as a stunning piece of home decor, harmoniously complementing a variety of home styles — from countryside cottages to contemporary urban apartments.

Where Superior Sound Meets Classic Style

The pure sound of Donner OURA™ Series pairs seamlessly with Scandinavian minimalist design, creating a striking focal point for any home while also conserving space. Featuring a black wood-grain finish and sleek gradient-tube legs, Donner OURA™ digital pianos embody refined simplicity. Thoughtfully designed with spatial aesthetics in mind, these pianos enhance a home without overwhelming it. Players can enjoy high-quality sounds and minimalistic style, transforming every practice session into an enjoyable experience.

Donner OURA™ Series’ graded hammer standard keyboard accurately simulates the touch and response of an acoustic piano, while the finely-tuned internal system mimics the feel of an acoustic piano. Each key’s touch and resistance are optimized for beginners, ensuring a natural and comfortable playing experience. The series also boasts top-tier acoustic piano samples, with additional high-quality sounds, including guitar, bass and organ.

Users can seamlessly integrate third-party sound libraries using USB MIDI and AUX IN, and players can use the built-in Donner Original MIDI Demonstrations with a range of original MIDI tracks in various styles. Donner OURA™ Series lets users explore the digital piano’s sound and expressiveness through high-quality performances, gaining inspiration and deepening their musical understanding. The Series also supports Bluetooth for MIDI and audio signals, enabling wireless connection to various musical devices and apps for convenient music creation and listening. Donner customers are eligible to claim free digital workstations and free piano courses offered by Melodics on DonnerMusic.com.

Donner OURA™ Series Family

The S100 is ideal for beginning players. Its Scandinavian minimalist design is compact, space-saving and complements minimalist decor. It features a Transpose Function, Local-Off, Dual-Mode Bluetooth Audio/MIDI and an 88 graded hammer standard keybed.

Rich and nuanced sound complements the modern minimalist design of the S300 digital piano. The piano features a Transpose Function, Local-Off, Dual-Mode Bluetooth Audio/ MIDI and a 15-watt speaker system with an 88 graded hammer standard keybed.

The new R300 delivers the authentic feel of a grand piano and a concert-like playing experience in your living room. The digital piano features a Transpose Function, Local-Off, Dual-Mode Bluetooth Audio/ MIDI, an 88 graded hammer standard keybed and boasts a slightly larger footprint than the previous models.

Featuring rich sounds and a unique American farmhouse-style design with a solid American walnut finish, the new R400 delivers an authentic grand piano experience. It features a Transpose Function, Local-Off, Dual-Mode Bluetooth Audio/ MIDI, an 88 graded hammer standard keybed and the largest footprint in the Donner OURA™ Series.

Availability

Donner OURA™ series digital pianos are now available on DonnerMusic.com , with prices ranging from $559.99 to $1299.99, depending on the model.

For more information, please visit DonnerMusic.com .

ABOUT DONNER

Based in Guangzhou, China, Donner is a young brand and manufacturer with a mission to provide innovative and high-quality music equipment, catering to musicians and music lovers around the world. With a commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and playability, Donner continues to produce a diverse range of music gear, from effects pedals to guitars, electronic drum sets and synthesizers, MIDI keyboards and pro audio equipment, and of course, digital pianos. With a growing R&D team of more than 200 people and stable supply chains in China, Donner has managed to expand from a mini pedal manufacturer to a global giant of high-quality musical instruments since its establishment in 2012.