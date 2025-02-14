Exhibition brings US visitors close to the diverse Chinese culture through world-class photographers’ lens

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — News report from GDToday. A photo exhibition titled “Nihao, China! See You in Guangdong” was held in Orange County, California, from January 23 to February 12, showcasing the diverse culture of Guangdong Province, China, through the lens of four award-winning US photojournalists: Pulitzer Prize winners Nick Ut, Ringo Chiu, Irfan Khan, and World Press Photo honoree Michael Nelson.

The exhibition showcases 48 photographs taken during the photographers’ trip to Guangdong in November 2024, when they were invited by GDToday to capture the province’s diverse landscapes, rich traditions, culture, and everyday people. Held at South Coast Plaza, the largest shopping center on the US West Coast, it has drawn an estimated 500,000 visitors and received extensive coverage from over 10 media outlets, with more than 30 news reports.



People visit a photo exhibition titled “Nihao, China! See You in Guangdong” in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Felix Li)

“This is a project with the purpose of having a better understanding between the cultures in this world, especially for Americans to see the Chinese culture,” said Irfan Khan, who initially expected China to be strict but found the people there to be very welcoming and bold in front of his camera.

Wang Taiyu, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, believes that the exhibition will offer American audiences a deeper understanding of China, the lives of its people, and the country’s development.

Robert LaBounty, a representative from the Orange County Board of Supervisors commended the photographs for allowing people to learn about Chinese culture and contributing to the diversity of the local community in Orange County.

One of the visitors, Mona Sherif, found Chinese culture much more diverse than she had previously perceived. “We always associate China with its Great Wall, history, and art, but this exhibition offered a more human and everyday perspective, taking me into China in a way that felt like a complete experience, as if I had seen the smiles of people and been part of their festive celebrations myself,” she said.

Following its US run, the exhibition will be displayed next in Guangzhou, Guangdong’s capital, from February 15 to 24.