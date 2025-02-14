Fosun International Continues to be Recognized in the S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 12 February 2025, S&P Global released the Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Fosun International Limited (HKEX Stock Code: 00656, “Fosun International”) was successfully selected into the yearbook for the second consecutive year for its continuous efforts in environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Now in its 21st year, the S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook continues to provide investors with quantifiable sustainability performance evaluation by providing insights based on comprehensive, detailed, and credible data. This year, 7,690 companies across 62 industries were assessed in the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with 780 companies ultimately selected for inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Notably, only 10 companies within the industrial conglomerates sector were selected.

Due to its ongoing commitment to ESG initiatives, Fosun International’s S&P Global CSA score has improved annually since 2018, positioning it as an industry leader. In the 2024 S&P Global CSA, Fosun International scored an excellent score of 70. As of December 2024, Fosun International ranks in the top 5% among global peers and continues to maintain a leading position in the industry, significantly ahead of the industry average by around 40 points.

In the past year, Fosun International also ranked top 1% in the S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) and was recognized as an “Industry Mover”.

In recent years, Fosun International has consistently achieved excellent results in global ESG ratings. As of now, Fosun International’s MSCI ESG rating has remained AA since 2021. It received an HSI ESG rating of AA- and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for years. Furthermore, Fosun International’s FTSE Russell ESG score was consistently higher than the global industry average and it has been continuously selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the reform and development of the global policies in the field of sustainable development. It has established a comprehensive ESG management system, integrated ESG management requirements into business management over the years, actively responded to national and global strategies in relation to sustainable development, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented “dual carbon” goals, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

2024 marked the 20th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact’s introduction of ESG concept and principles. Year 2024 also marked Fosun’s 10th anniversary as a UN Global Compact member. Since joining the UN Global Compact, Fosun fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas including human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, ensuring that it conducts business responsibly. At the same time, Fosun actively engages its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

In November 2024, Fosun’s “Rural Doctors Program Empowering Rural Medical Services” was recognized as one of the selected cases in the UN Global Compact’s “20 Cases of Private Sector’s Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years”. A panel of UN representatives and academics has announced that the 20 selected best projects are exemplary cases of corporate sustainable development that demonstrate excellence in terms of economic viability, practicality, replicability, innovation, and inclusivity.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to deepen its core businesses, strengthen innovation, and drive globalization, promoting the long-term sustainable development of its business. By creating lasting value for all stakeholders, Fosun remains committed to fulfilling its mission of “Creating happier lives for families worldwide”.

About S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) was launched in 1999 and has developed into the world’s leading corporate sustainability assessment tool and database. As one of the oldest and largest global corporate sustainability assessments, S&P Global CSA covers sustainability assessment standards in 62 different industries, quantifying the information disclosure and performance of companies on various related issues in three dimensions: environment, society, governance and economy, thereby comprehensively reflecting the company’s sustainable development management level.