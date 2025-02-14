NAVER D2SF Invests in “STUDIO LAB,” an AI-Powered E-Commerce Content Generation Startup

Leveraging multimodal AI to create high-quality product detail pages for e-commerce—completing texts, images, and layouts in 15–30 seconds

Secured partnerships with over 30 fashion companies and platforms, expanding into the North American and Japanese markets

NAVER D2SF, “Actively seeking and investing in startups that can collaborate with NAVER”

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NAVER D2SF has invested in STUDIO LAB, a startup that developed a multimodal AI-based e-commerce product detail page (PDP) generation solution. While PDPs are crucial content that influence purchase decisions in online shopping, they have traditionally required significant time and resources to create. STUDIO LAB’s solution automatically generates high-converting PDPs using multimodal AI.

STUDIO LAB has developed “GENCY,” a solution that creates high-quality PDPs in just 15–30 seconds after uploading product photos. The generated PDPs include optimized marketing copies, layouts, and detailed designs. The company has independently developed over five AI models, including a fashion-specialized Vision-Language Pretraining (VLP) model capable of meticulously analyzing clothing characteristics. These models were trained on over 10,000 PDPs and over 200,000 image-text data points. By generating complete PDPs rather than individual elements, the solution addresses sellers’ challenges end-to-end and enables automated A/B testing and personalization through analysis and relearning of page data.

Currently, STUDIO LAB is aggressively expanding its business, targeting major fashion companies. In the fashion sector, their initial target market, they have already secured around 30 partners, including LF, W Concept, GS Retail, and Shinsegae. They have received positive feedback, with double-digit increases in user engagement and clicks after implementing their solution. Inquiries are growing not only in Korea but also in global markets such as Japan and the United States. The company plans to expand beyond fashion into other sectors, including jewelry.

STUDIO LAB’s cofounding team consists of members who specialized in fashion data research at Samsung Electronics, bringing rich experience in the commerce industry and specialized AI solution development. They continue to achieve strong growth based on an excellent understanding of sales and planning, combined with swift execution capabilities.

Sanghwan Yang, Head of NAVER D2SF, stated “The commerce sector is actively adopting various technologies, including generative AI, 3D, robotics, and sellers on NAVER’s shopping platform are increasingly implementing generative AI solutions to boost sales,” He added, “We will pursue various collaboration opportunities between STUDIO LAB and NAVER Shopping.”

Sunghoon Kang, CEO of STUDIO LAB, said “With support from NAVER, which has led both AI technology and commerce industry, we will take another leap forward,” He added, “We are currently conducting a Proof of Concept (PoC) to automate the creation of A+ Content for Amazon sellers.”

Meanwhile, NAVER D2SF is NAVER’s corporate venturing(CV) arm that has focused on investing in startups across technology sectors, including AI, robotics, immersive, content, commerce, and healthcare, while pursuing collaboration opportunities. Notable portfolio companies collaborating with NAVER Shopping include Techtaka, a logistics startup operating NAVER’s guaranteed delivery service, and UneedComms, which helps optimize SME businesses through NAVER’s commerce solution marketplace.

NAVER D2SF is NAVER’s corporate venturing (CV) arm, taking on greater challenges and fostering more sustainable growth through collaboration with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER is a rare example of a domestic search engine that has maintained its top position in South Korea for over 20 years and has established a strong presence in various business sectors including commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. In addition to its own offerings, NAVER is building a strong global business portfolio through partnerships with industry-leading companies, including Poshmark, and Wattpad. NAVER recorded sales of KRW 9.6 trillion (USD 6.9 billion) in 2023. At the same time, under the technological vision of D2 (For Developers, By Developers), we are actively developing new technologies and collaboration initiatives to grow into a global tech company.

