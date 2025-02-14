NSFOCUS Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Tackle Complex Cybersecurity Challenges with Its Intelligent Security Operations Platform (ISOP)

NSFOCUS ISOP platform responds to emerging threats and evolving customer requirements, enhances operational efficiency, and allows for customization to meet diverse customer needs.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the modern SIEM industry and, based on its findings, recognizes NSFOCUS with the 2024 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company’s strong focus on research and development drives the creation of advanced solutions, such as the Security Large Language Model (SecLLM) called “NSFGPT” (Chinese name Fengyunwei), showcasing its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to tackle complex cybersecurity challenges. NSFOCUS’s proactive approach to integrating innovative technologies into its offerings not only enhances product performance and customer satisfaction but also ensures that the company remains responsive to emerging threats and evolving customer requirements. The company demonstrates significant growth potential through its commitment to innovation and strategic global expansion, enhancing its market presence in the modern SIEM industry and strengthening customer engagement.



NSFOCUS’s flagship product, Intelligent Security Operations Platform (ISOP), has solidified its position in this market. ISOP integrates advanced technologies that streamline security operations and effectively manage cyber threats. It integrates multiple advanced technologies to serve various applications across diverse environments. The platform incorporates functionalities such as Next-Gen SIEM, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), allowing customers to streamline their security operations effectively. By combining these capabilities into a single unified platform, NSFOCUS addresses the challenges posed by complex network environments and the need for efficient threat management. Additionally, ISOP supports integration with other security devices, facilitating in-depth multi-source correlation analysis and reducing alert fatigue through intelligent triage processes. ISOP features a unique modular architecture that allows users to select and activate specific functionalities based on their operational needs. This enables organizations to swiftly establish their own autonomous security operations centers (SOCs) or integrate ISOP with existing SOC or SIEM systems.

Chiew Long Quan, consultant at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “NSFOCUS demonstrates a strong commitment to innovation, investing heavily in R&D activities. Its flagship product, ISOP, allows organizations to customize functionalities according to their operational needs and addresses challenges posed by complex network environments. NSFOCUS’s commitment to continuous improvement positions it as a leader in the cybersecurity industry and strengthens its ability to attract and retain customers.”

NSFOCUS ISOP platform’s AISecOps feature utilizes AI-driven algorithms for intelligent alert and noise reduction, allowing security teams to filter out irrelevant alerts. NSFOCUS integrates CHATGPT technology to change the interaction mode of security management, realizes security work such as threat analysis, investigation and forensics, tracing and intelligence knowledge acquisition through knowledge question and answer, integrates DeepSeek, user optional base model, conducts multi-model research and decision in business processes. The platform enhances operational efficiency, allows customization to meet diverse customer needs, and addresses evolving customer requirements to ensure that NSFOCUS remains at the forefront of industry standards. Over the years, NSFOCUS has successfully expanded from a strong foothold in the Chinese market to a broader global presence, establishing offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. This strategic expansion allows NSFOCUS to tap into diverse markets and customer bases, enhancing its international visibility and influence within the cybersecurity industry.

“NSFOCUS’s emphasis on customer-centric solutions and innovative pricing models has strengthened its market position and fostered customer loyalty. Through its innovative solutions and strategic global expansion approach, NSFOCUS is poised for strong growth in the competitive cybersecurity landscape,” added Quan. NSFOCUS’s ability to develop and integrate technology that serves multiple applications across diverse environments not only enhances product performance but also positions the company as a leader in the global modern SIEM industry. With its strong overall performance, NSFOCUS earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the modern SIEM industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

NSFOCUS, Inc., a leader in cybersecurity, is dedicated to protect telecommunications, internet service providers, hosting providers and enterprises from sophisticated cyberattacks.

Founded in 2000, NSFOCUS operates globally with over 4000 employees at two headquarters in Beijing, China, and Santa Clara, CA, USA, with over 50 offices worldwide. NSFOCUS has a proven track record of protecting over 25% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including four of the five largest banks and six of the world’s top ten telecommunications companies.

Leveraging technical prowess and innovation, NSFOCUS delivers a comprehensive suite of security solutions, including the Intelligent Security Operations Platform (ISOP) for modern SOC, Volumetric DDoS Protection, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). All the solutions and services are augmented by the Security Large Language Model (SecLLM) NSFGPT (Chinese name Fengyunwei) and other cutting-edge research achievements developed by NSFOCUS.

