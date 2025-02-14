See the Future with Luck: VISTA Eye Specialist Promotes Eye Health with CNY Eye Carnival Nationwide

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As people live longer, ensuring a purposeful and fulfilling life becomes even more important. Life expectancy in Malaysia has steadily increased to 76.26 years ([1]), highlighting the growing need for proactive healthcare. Clear vision is crucial for maintaining independence, quality of life, and achieving personal aspirations. In response, VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) proudly presents the VISTA CNY Eye Carnival—a nationwide initiative to raise awareness about preventable blindness and the importance of regular eye screenings.



VISTA Eye Specialist’s CNY Eye Carnival is happening over two exciting weekends.

Preventable Blindness: Early Detection Saves Vision

Vision loss is not an inevitable part of aging—many leading causes of blindness can be prevented with early detection and timely treatment. VISTA highlights the top three preventable causes of blindness:

Cataracts – The most common cause of blindness in Malaysia, responsible for 58.6% of cases ([2]). Modern cataract surgery can restore vision, but early detection is key.

Glaucoma – Known as the silent thief of sight, this disease damages the optic nerve with little to no symptoms until significant vision is lost. Regular screenings help detect it early and prevent irreversible blindness.

Diabetic Retinopathy – A serious eye complication from diabetes that affects 44.1% to 48.6% of diabetic patients in Malaysia ([3]). Without treatment, it can lead to blindness. Diabetes is a growing public health concern, affecting 20% of adults, with cases increasing from 11.2% in 2011 to 18.3% in 2019 ([4]).

The solution? Early detection and annual eye screenings! Malaysians over 50 should get their eyes checked every year. ([5]).

A Meaningful Celebration at the VISTA CNY Eye Carnival

Chinese New Year is a time of family reunions, togetherness, and celebration. Family gatherings highlight the importance of seeing loved ones clearly, a fundamental part of Ikigai—the Japanese philosophy of finding joy and purpose in life. Through this event, VISTA aims to encourage Malaysians to cherish their vision and take proactive steps toward maintaining eye health.

With the theme “年年有Luck (Nian Nian You Luck), Wish U-Luck Eye Carnival”, this event is part of VISTA’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts to improve public health while engaging the community in a meaningful way to celebrate eye health, family connections, and prosperity across Malaysia.

“The VISTA CNY Eye Carnival has been six months in the making, and we are excited to share this initiative with the public in our centers nationwide. Our goal is to blend fun with education, so families and children leave with wonderful memories and greater awareness about the importance of eye health,” says Adrian Lim, Project Leader of the Carnival.

Exciting Activities Await!

Interactive carnival booths – Experience fun games and eye health challenges!

– Experience fun games and eye health challenges! Family Connection Focus – Strengthening bonds through interactive activities emphasizing well-being and togetherness.

– Strengthening bonds through interactive activities emphasizing well-being and togetherness. VISTA Diner – The Jellycat Experience – A playful, heartwarming experience bringing extra interactive fun.

– A playful, heartwarming experience bringing extra interactive fun. Carnival giveaways – Receive Longevity Noodles, kids’ favorite stationery, and exclusive prizes!

– Receive Longevity Noodles, kids’ favorite stationery, and exclusive prizes! Birthday Bash surprises – Celebrate February birthdays with a special hand towel gift!

– Celebrate February birthdays with a special hand towel gift! Spend & Spin promotions – Stand a chance to win mystery gifts, travel accessories, and home essentials!

– Stand a chance to win mystery gifts, travel accessories, and home essentials! Social Media Giveaway – Win a Jellycat Little Snake plush (as seen with ENHYPEN), Touch ‘n Go reload pins, travel essentials, thrilling experiences, and a must-have home coffee upgrade.

VISTA’s Commitment to Eye Health & ESG Initiatives

Beyond eye care, VISTA integrates Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. The VISTA CNY Eye Carnival is part of the company’s broader ESG initiatives, which have earned multiple ESG Awards and BCorp certification—a designation for businesses meeting high social and environmental performance standards.

In 2025, VISTA will collaborate with Tzu Chi Malaysia to offer free cataract surgeries for 100 individuals from poor and underserved communities, reinforcing its commitment to making quality eye care accessible to all.

In addition, VISTA Eye Specialist has recently been honored in the Newsweek Asia Top Private Hospitals 2025 rankings, a testament to its dedication to world-class eye care and patient-centered services.

Gratitude to Our Partners

VISTA extends its sincere gratitude to its collaborating partners, including AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Qualitas Health, Staar Surgical, Transmedic, OK Pharmacy, and Ziemer, whose support has been instrumental in making this event possible. Their commitment to advancing eye health aligns with VISTA’s mission to create a healthier and more visually vibrant future for all Malaysians.

Join the Movement for Clear Vision & Purpose

Mark your calendars! The VISTA CNY Eye Carnival 2025 will be happening across multiple locations over two weekends:

14–16 Feb 2025

Puchong, Cheras, Kajang, Ipoh Falim, Penang Straits Residences, Johor Bahru Sutera Utama

21–23 Feb 2025

Petaling Jaya The Curve, Klang, Kepong, Ipoh Bond Square, Air Itam, Johor Bahru Mount Austin

With an increasing number of people living to 100 years and beyond, VISTA believes that restoring clear vision enables individuals to fully embrace their golden years and live life to the fullest.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

A member of Qualitas Health Group, VISTA has been Malaysia’s leading provider of eye care services since 1999. Specializing in cataract and refractive surgeries, VISTA serves thousands of patients annually. Known for its innovative technology, exceptional care, and expert team, VISTA is recognized as the gold standard in eye health across the region.

References