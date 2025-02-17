-30°C Extreme Challenge: JETOUR T2 Conquers the Arctic

CHONGQING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 February 2025 – In the Arctic Circle, the JETOUR T2 faces tough challenges, proving its off-road capabilities in extreme cold and harsh terrain.

The Arctic’s rugged geography, with snowfields, mountain roads, ice crevasses, and muddy paths, poses significant risks, such as skidding, imbalance, getting stuck, or flipping over. Snow-filled craters increase the difficulty, easily causing tires to become stuck or leading to rollovers. Equipped with the advanced XWD system and a rear differential lock, the JETOUR T2 handles these icy and snowy terrains effortlessly. Its 6+X driving modes automatically switch to adjust to road conditions, distributing power for optimal traction and ensuring smooth performance without stopping.

The JETOUR T2 delivers power with its 2.0T turbocharged engine and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Also, the engine boasts a maximum power of 187kW and a maximum torque of 390N·m, ensures high efficiency and stability in temperatures as low as -30ºC. Its approach angle of 28°, departure angle of 30°, and ground clearance of 220 mm enables the JETOUR T2 to easily overcome tough terrains.

No one is born a champion—true strength is forged through relentless trials. With extraordinary capability, the JETOUR T2 has conquered the harsh Arctic, showcasing the exceptional performance of a light off-road SUV.

