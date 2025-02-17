Minish Holds First Seminar in Japan with Great Success – Over 100 Dentists in Attendance

“Impressed by Extensive Full-Mouth Rehabilitation Cases” , “Anti-Aging Effects Highly Praised”

TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the 17th, Minish Technology successfully concluded its first-ever clinical case seminar and corporate presentation in Japan. The event, held the previous day at Shiodome Season Terrace in Minato City, Tokyo, drew over 100 dentists from across the country, demonstrating significant interest in Minish’s innovative approach to dental restoration.



The first Minish seminar in Japan was a success with more than 100 dentists attending.

The seminar covered origins and development of Minish, its clinical applications, and case studies from Minish Members Clinics (MMC). It also provided insights into Minish Technology’s vision and global expansion strategy.

Attendees were particularly captivated by Minish’s innovative approach. The ability to correct misaligned teeth and address irregularities in color, size, shape, and proportion—within a single day—was highly regarded. In addition, the full-mouth restoration capability, extending beyond anterior teeth to molars, received praise. The proven stability of Minish, backed by over 160,000 cases over the past 17 years, further solidified confidence among participants.

Dr. Mamina Aoya, director of Ojima Clinic in Gunma Prefecture, remarked, “I was amazed that such extensive treatments, including full-mouth rehabilitation, are possible. The anti-aging effects of Minish will certainly resonate in Japan, where the aging population is significant.”

Dr. Yoshishige Taniguchi, director of Taniguchi Dental Clinic in Saitama Prefecture and a board member of Japanese Academy of Anti-Aging Dentistry, added, “I am eager to introduce Minish to our organization as soon as possible.”

Dr. Shuji Imatomi, director of Imatomi Dental Clinic in Hokkaido, shared his motivation for attending: “Given the high proportion of non-insurance treatments in Japan, I wanted to explore effective treatment options. I plan to adopt Minish at my clinic soon.”

The enthusiasm from this seminar is set to carry over to the upcoming Minish Academy in April, which will be held in South Korea for Japanese dentists. Notably, 45% of the Japanese dentists who completed the Minish Academy program in November last year have since joined MMC. Currently, MMCs offering Minish treatments in Japan are located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku, Gunma Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture, and five other regions.

Choi RockSun, PR manager at MINISH Technology Inc. stated, “This seminar reaffirmed the recognition that Minish is not merely a complement to orthodontic or aesthetic treatments, but rather a comprehensive solution for dental restoration. Given the strong response, we expect to expand the number of MMCs in Japan to 50 locations within the year.”