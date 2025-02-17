NX Taiwan Becomes First Japanese Company to Receive QMS Certification for Medical Devices at Its NEXT3 Warehouse in Taoyuan City

TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereafter “NX Taiwan”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., obtained certification on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for the quality management system (QMS) established at its NEXT3 warehouse in the northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan to ensure the quality and safety of medical devices (hereafter “medical device QMS certification”), the first such certification acquired by a Japanese company.

Taiwan has been tightening quality control of medical devices by, for example, requiring certification for packaging and affixing Chinese labels to medical devices imported into Taiwan from May 1, 2021. The NEXT3 warehouse acquired good distribution practice (GDP) and good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification for pharmaceuticals in April 2022 and GMP certification for cosmetics in February 2024. With the newly acquired medical device QMS certification, the warehouse is now capable of storing and processing medical devices in compliance with quality control standards, both services expected to see rising demand in future.

Equipped with air-conditioned storage and processing work areas, the warehouse enjoys a very suitable location for international logistics, being situated 15 km from Taoyuan International Airport, 32 km from Taipei Port, 53 km from Keelung Port, and close to the Nangang Interchange on the north-south Highway 1 traversing Taiwan. This latest certification will enable the facility to provide high-quality services to more customers.

The NX Group will be further expanding its logistics functions within Taiwan as well as its international transport services utilizing the Group’s global network to help customers enhance their business activities and thereby realize its own long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market.

Certification details

Name of certified organization: Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

Certification date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Facility: Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., NEXT3 warehouse

Certification: Medical device QMS certification

Certification body: Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA)

Certified services: Packaging and labeling of medical devices

