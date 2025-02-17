Revolutionizing SQL Optimization: SQLFlash Launches Globally This Week

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This Monday marks the global launch of SQLFlash, an AI-powered SQL optimization tool designed to help developers and database administrators tackle one of their biggest challenges: slow queries. By leveraging smart analysis and optimization, our product rewrites inefficient SQL statements, provides actionable index recommendations, and visualizes execution plans in an intuitive tree format—all automatically.

Key Features of SQLFlash:

AI-Driven Query Optimization : Rewrites slow SQL queries for improved performance.

: Rewrites slow SQL queries for improved performance. Actionable Index Recommendations : Offers targeted suggestions to speed up your database.

: Offers targeted suggestions to speed up your database. Execution Plan Visualization : Displays execution plans in an intuitive tree format for easy understanding.

: Displays execution plans in an intuitive tree format for easy understanding. Multi-Database Support : Compatible with MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and ORM-generated queries from frameworks like MyBatis and Hibernate.

: Compatible with MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and ORM-generated queries from frameworks like MyBatis and Hibernate. Non-Invasive Design: Ensures sensitive data never leaves your system.

Built for Developers and Database Administrators

Unlike traditional tools, SQLFlash is praised for its ease of use and educational value. “It’s like having a personal SQL tutor,” says one early adopter. With performance improvements averaging over 50%, SQLFlash is already being called a game-changer in database management.

Launch Offer

To celebrate its launch, SQLFlash is offering the first 100 registrants free access to its enterprise-grade features. Whether you’re optimizing simple queries or tackling complex SQL challenges, SQLFlash promises to save time, reduce costs, and enhance your skills.

Get Started Today

Experience the future of SQL optimization. Visit SQLFlash to claim your free access and revolutionize your database management workflow.

Visit SQLFlash now!

The first 100 registrants can get one month of free membership:

https://sqlflash.chatdba.com/?utm_source=partner_media&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=productannouncement&utm_content=visit_link

CONTACT: service.sqlflash@chatdba.com