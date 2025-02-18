Join WEPACK 2025 – Embark on an Overseas Packaging Exploration Journey

SHANGHAI, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the rapid rise of China’s manufacturing industry, the packaging sector in China has been developing at an increasingly swift pace. Many outstanding companies have emerged, standing out with advanced equipment, high production efficiency, and competitive pricing, earning recognition from global peers. Currently, China holds a 23% share of the global packaging market, with a sales revenue of $266.1 billion.

As a premier global packaging event, WEPACK, organized by RX, showcases leading enterprises across the entire packaging value chain, from raw materials and processing equipment to production processes and finished products. Each edition attracts nearly 10,000 overseas packaging companies, agents, and associations from over 110 countries and regions, covering sectors such as corrugated boxes, folding carton boxes, printing, and food packaging. These participants not only seek trade partnerships but also aim to learn advanced technologies and innovative concepts from Chinese enterprises.

To strengthen the communication bridge between overseas attendees and Chinese enterprises, WEPACK 2025 will launch the “Overseas Packaging Enterprises’ Business Study Tour to China“. The organizers of this event will collaborate with outstanding exhibitors from East China, South China, and North China to design 6 customized routes based on market segmentation. These routes include: Intelligent Factory Visit Study Tour; Lean Management; Food Container Processing and Pulp Molding Visit Study Tour; Digital Packaging Study Tour; Lean Production Study Tour; Large-format Carton Forming Packaging Study Tour. Each group will have a capacity of 30 participants.

The research tour will take place from April 6 to 13, 2025. Exhibitor companies participating in the factory showcase will be equipped with senior executives and English-speaking guides. Through a variety of engaging activities, including factory tours, hands-on demonstrations, closed-door forums, and business cocktail receptions, overseas attendees will have the opportunity for close and direct interaction and exchange throughout the event.

Time planning

Date Activity Arrangement April 6 Arrival in Shanghai, China April 7 Attend the World Corrugated Forum (WCF) April 8-10 Participate in WEPACK 2025 April 11-13 Overseas Business Study Tour

Route 1: East China Route – Intelligent Factory Visit Study Tour (1 Day)



Content: Explore how Chinese carton enterprises build and upgrade into intelligent plants, hence efficiently operating and rapidly expanding capacity to ensure enterprise competitiveness.

Visiting enterprises:

LD Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Dinglong Machinery Co., Ltd.

BHS Corrugated Machinery (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Route 2: East China Route – Lean-based management (1 Day)



Content: Understand how Chinese carton enterprises maintain advantages and high profitability in a fiercely competitive market through lean management.

Visiting enterprises:

Nantong Zhongtai Paper Products Co., Ltd.

TAT SENG PACKAGING GROUP LTD

Jiangsu Xutian Environmental Protection Machinery Co., Ltd.

Route 3: East China Route – Food Paper Container and Pulp Molding Packaging Advanced Factory Study Group (2 Days)



Content: Discover the core market of China’s highly developed and thriving food container packaging industry, how packaging enterprises innovate R&D and upgrade technologies to expand new tracks and markets, and explore the latest pulp molding cutting-edge trends and core technologies.

Visiting enterprises:

Zhejiang One Joy Intelligent Packaging Technology Co., LTD

Zhejiang Discover Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Fulai New Materials Co., Ltd.

Route 4: South China Route – Digital Printing and Smart Factory Study Tour Group (2 Days)



Content: Learn how Chinese carton enterprises expand new tracks and new businesses through digital technologies and achieve green, sustainable development.

Visiting enterprises:

Shantou Lexiang Packaging Co., Ltd.

Chaozhou Shengshuo Carton Factory

Route 5: South China Route – Guangdong Lean Factory Management Study Tour Group (2 Days)



Content: Understand how Chinese carton enterprises maintain advantages and high profitability in a fiercely competitive market through lean management.

Visiting enterprises:

Amcor Flexible Packaging (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

Foshan Ever Young Paper Products Co., Ltd.

Route 6: North China Route Large Format Corrugated Board/Carton Molding Packaging Study Group (3 Days)

Content: Explore how Chinese carton enterprises prioritizing large-format long-term orders maintain capacity, control costs, improve efficiency, and realize long-range enterprise development strategies.

Visiting enterprises:

Langfang Santai Paper Co., Ltd.

Zhongrong Printing Group

Shengda Printing

Masterwork Group Co., Ltd

This “overseas packaging enterprises’ Business Study Tour to China” not only provides overseas packaging enterprises with a platform to deeply understand the Chinese market but also offers Chinese packaging enterprises an opportunity to showcase their superior products and broaden their international horizon. It is believed that through this campaign, both parties will gain more inspiration and inject new vitality into the global packaging industry’s development. We look forward to your participation!

If you have any questions, please contact:

Alan Li

Phone:+86-021-2231 7155

WhatsApp：+86 158 9757 6857

Email: alan.li@rxglobal.com

Tips: Please note that as this is a business program, the final factory visit is subject to the site, and we try to ensure that it is a current Factory.