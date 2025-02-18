K-Beauty Brand ANUA Expands to 1,400 Ulta Beauty Stores Nationwide

ANUA Expands to the nation’s largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty, Strengthening Its Presence in North America

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global brand-building company The Founders (Co-CEOs Seonhyeong Lee and Changju Lee) is expanding the presence of its K-beauty skincare brand ANUA in the U.S market through a strategic partnership with the nation’s largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty.

ANUA, which first launched on Ulta.com in December 2024, expanded to 1,400 stores across the U.S. on February 2nd, 2025, strengthening its connection with North American consumers. ANUA will come to life in stores, through branded eye-catching display and front-of-store table featuring the brand’s bestsellers. Additionally, guests who make purchases of over a certain amount will receive a Double Cleansing Duo set as a gift with the purchase through February 22nd, 2025.

ANUA continues to win over global consumers through its effective localization strategies and distinctive marketing approach. One of the brand’s standout achievements is its success on social platform, TikTok, where its total brand-related content has garnered over 2.4 billion views, particularly resonating with the Gen Z audience. ANUA’s bestselling product, the Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, has gained massive attention on the app, accumulating more than 338 million views, further establishing its position as a leading K-Beauty brand.

“We are delighted to achieve such strong results as we successfully expand into the competitive U.S. retail market, following our online success,” said an ANUA representative. “Through our continued partnership with Ulta Beauty, we will work toward becoming a global No.1 skincare brand through strategic marketing initiatives and innovative product development tailored to our customers.”

About the Brand

Global Beauty Brand ANUA

Launched in 2019, ANUA is a skincare brand committed to developing targeted solutions for diverse skin concerns, powered by carefully selected natural and dermatological ingredients. The brand’s bestsellers include the Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil; Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam; Niacinamide 10 TXA 4 Serum. ANUA has emerged as a leading K-beauty skincare brand, achieving remarkable growth across global retail platforms, including Amazon and eBay Japan.

Anua partnered with Breakthru Beauty’s Allison Slater Ray and Lisa Hamilton on the launch.