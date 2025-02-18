Merit Food Products Named PETA Asia’s 2024 Company of the Year

PETA Asia’s 2024 Company of the Year

CHONBURI, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 February 2025 – Merit Food Products, the maker of popular brands such as MeritO, Native Forest and 365 Whole Foods Market coconut milk, has been namedfor its initiative in eliminating monkey labor from its coconut supply chain. This recognition highlights Merit’s dedication to ethical sourcing in the production of its coconut products.

In a proactive move to ensure that no monkeys are exploited in the coconut industry, Merit Food Products took immediate action to transform its supply chain so that its coconuts are sourced from farms where monkey labor is not used. The company collaborated with PETA to verify its supply chain and make changes that align with its commitment to cruelty-free practices.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from PETA,” said Pichayut Vacharavikrom (Pichy), Managing Director at Merit Food Products. “Sustainability and ethical sourcing are at the heart of everything we do, and we are honored to set an example for being monkey-labor free in the industry.”

As part of its continued efforts, Merit Food Products has actively encouraged the broader industry to adopt similar ethical practices implemented at Merit’s own organic farm. One key approach is to plant shorter variety coconut trees, which are easier to harvest without the need for monkey labor. In addition, by incorporating modern tools and machinery, the company has optimized the harvesting process, making it both more efficient and more humane. This approach not only ensures that coconut harvesting is free from exploitation but also supports sustainable farming practices that reduce environmental impact.

The company also imports coconuts from countries where monkey labor is not utilized and has actively engaged with the Thai government, advocating for nationwide reform to eliminate monkey labor in coconut harvesting. That is why Merit Food Products is trusted and loved by consumers in more than 30 countries around the world.

About Merit Food Products

Merit Food Products is a leading producer of high-quality organic coconut milk, with brands known for their commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability, and animal welfare.

For more information on Merit Food Products and its commitment to ethical sourcing, visit http://www.meritfood.co.th/.

For more details on the original article, please visit the official PETA announcement: PETA Asia’s 2024 Company of the Year.