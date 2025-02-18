29.8 C
Cision PR Newswire

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 18TH

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 18th

  • Investors anticipate Wednesday’s Fed minutes and new housing data
  • NYSE-listed Walmart to release earnings on Thursday
  • Helios AI wins Walmart’s 11th Annual Open Call

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

 

