Optimus Prime Statue Sparks Spiritual Craze in Bangkok

In mid-February devotees were filmed flocking at a new spiritual trend spot in Bangkok, Thailand. The group paid religious-like respect to a massive statue of Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots from the Transformers franchise.

The statue, constructed using second-hand spare parts worth approximately THB 100,000 (around USD 2,987), has stood on Khaolam Street since 2023, according to Thai media outlet SpringNews. However, it only began drawing worshippers in February this year, gaining a reputation for bringing prosperity to those who make offerings.

From Struggling Business to Spiritual Icon

The phenomenon reportedly began when the struggling owner of “Hypnotized Bar,” a cocktail bar near the statue, decided—out of desperation—to make an offering.

Pouring grenadine and engine oil as symbolic tributes, he wished for better business. To his surprise, his customer base grew significantly soon after. In gratitude, he arranged a traditional fon dance performance in front of the statue as an act of devotion.

Word of his success quickly spread, inspiring “Sunset Coffee Roaster,” a coffee shop located across from the figure, to test the statue’s supposed powers. The shop, which has been operating since October 2024, was still relatively new and looking to grow its customer base.

Skeptical but hopeful, the Sunset Coffee Roaster’s manager worshiped the giant figure.

“It was around early December when they [my manager and a female cook] made their first vow to Optimus. We expected the customers to be very few during the New Year period as they would be off to other provinces, hence the vow,” said Wichayabee ‘Kyutie’ Kaewtao, the shop’s barista and marketing specialist. “If sales improved, they would run around Optimus Prime 50 times.”

A week later, the shop saw an unexpected surge in customers.

“After the surge, they had to stay true to their words. They completed the 50 laps, but they ran at night because they were too shy to run during the day,” Kyutie said.

Still unsure about the sculpture’s power, the coffee shop manager made a second wish. When it, too, was fulfilled, they knew something strange was happening.

“We made our second wish shortly after New Year. This time, we promised a 60-lap,” Kyutie noted.

However, she admitted that the managers forgot to redeem their wish right away and left it hanging for “several weeks” after seeing the results.

“Our staff began feeling ill one after another. That’s when we realized that we had to complete the redemption, which we did around mid-January, and again, at night,” she said.

After two successful wishes, this time, the shop owner made a third one in early February, asking for Sunset Coffee Roaster to hit its four-month revenue goal.

“This time, instead of running around Optimus, we promised to serve 99 cups of coffee to our customers in front of the statue,” Kyutie said.

To the surprise of everyone, the shop exceeded its revenue target.

When asked if they would make another wish, Kyutie quickly dismissed the idea.

“We already have a lot of customers as it is—to the point where it has become difficult to manage—so we won’t be wishing soon.”

While some embrace the trend, others remain skeptical. Ravitsu ‘Mark’ Narangsiya, a 23-year-old student at Sri Pathum University in Bangkok, believes the phenomenon is being exaggerated.

“People here tend to worship anything that feels mystical, no matter how strange it seems,” Mark said. “Middle-aged adults appear to take it most seriously, while teenagers participate mainly for fun or social media trends.”

Thailand’s Unusual Worship History

This is far from the first time Thailand has embraced an unusual figure for worship.

The country is known for its distinctive and sometimes unconventional worship practices, particularly among religious communities.

Over the years, various objects, statues, and even dolls have gained sacred status among believers seeking good fortune.

In 2014, the Luk Thep or “child angels”, lifelike dolls believed to house wandering spirits—became wildly popular. Owners pampered these dolls, treating them as real children, believing they could bring prosperity and good luck. Buddhist monks even performed blessing rituals on them.

Similarly, in 2023, some Bangkok residents paid homage to Kru Kai Keo, a towering, black-winged statue with devilish features, fangs, and striking red nails.

Thought to bring fortune to its devotees, the eerie figure quickly gained a following in the Ratchada area. However, its unsettling appearance sparked controversy, and by August of that year, it was relocated to the Ganesha Temple to ease public concerns.