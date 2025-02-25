Ascenda and Galileo Financial Technologies Collaborate to Elevate Card Loyalty Programs

Partnership combines Galileo’s technology platform and Ascenda’s loyalty expertise to simplify and power card loyalty programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ascenda, the industry leader in loyalty-as-a-service, has partnered with Galileo Financial Technologies, SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Tech Platform (NASDAQ: SOFI), to deliver seamless and engaging loyalty experiences through card loyalty programs to banks, fintechs and other brands.

This collaboration integrates Ascenda’s loyalty and customer engagement solutions with Galileo’s robust financial technology platform, offering clients an end-to-end path to launch loyalty card programs. Galileo’s advanced financial services infrastructure, combined with Ascenda’s expertise in rewards fulfillment, creates an unparalleled solution for enhancing customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.

“By aligning our expertise in crafting growth-oriented loyalty propositions with Galileo’s technology platform, we’re delivering a compelling solution for brands,” said Josh Berwitz, Chief Commercial Officer of Ascenda. “With this collaboration, our clients can launch compelling programs that seamlessly integrate with top-tier loyalty programs in travel, hospitality, and beyond.”

Together, Ascenda and Galileo are tackling key loyalty challenges for financial institutions, fintechs and other brands by delivering a comprehensive, end-to-end solution. Galileo simplifies card issuing, while Ascenda ensures seamless loyalty integration, creating frictionless reward experiences that boost customer satisfaction and ROI.

“Our collaboration with Ascenda represents an exciting offering for our clients,” said David Feuer, Chief Product Officer, Galileo. “Together, we’re empowering organizations to launch loyalty-driven card programs that engage customers on a deeper level, enable faster time-to-market, and drive meaningful results.”

This partnership continues to accelerate Ascenda’s global loyalty ecosystem, enhancing its ability to drive growth for financial brands worldwide.

About Ascenda: Ascenda delivers loyalty-as-a-service for financial institutions and merchants globally, unlocking superior ROI across customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. With over a decade of proven results, an unrivaled roster of top-tier global clients, and enterprise- grade technology, Ascenda is trusted by leading brands to deliver growth outcomes, eliminate complexity, and create extraordinary customer experiences. For more information, please visit ascenda.com

About Galileo: Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC and certain of its affiliates collectively comprise a financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) that enables fintechs, financial institutions, and emerging and established brands to build differentiated financial solutions that deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences. Through modern, open APIs, Galileo’s flexible, secure, scalable and fully integrated platform drives innovation across payments and financial services. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning, tailored and differentiated financial products and more, across industries and geographies. For more information please visit galileo-ft.com .

©2025 Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC. All rights reserved.

Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC is a technology company, not a bank. Galileo partners with many issuing banks to provide banking services in North and Latin America.