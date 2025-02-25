Chatsworth International School Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence

Best IB School by WhichSchoolAdvisor (Singapore) in both 2022 and 2024

Gold for the prestigious Curriculum Awards (IB) at the Singapore Education Awards in 2023 and 2024

Gold for the School Where Everybody Knows Your Name at the Singapore Education Awards for three consecutive years (2021 – 2024)

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 February 2025 – Chatsworth International School, a leading international school in Singapore , is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. Since its founding, Chatsworth International School has been dedicated to providing a holistic and enriching education. This commitment to excellence has been recognised through numerous accolades, including:

Chatsworth International School’s 30th Anniversary

To celebrate this milestone, Chatsworth has hosted a gala dinner on 21 February. This special event brought together staff, parents, and guests to commemorate three decades of growth and achievement. The evening featured a Long Service Award presentation to honour dedicated staff members who have contributed significantly to Chatsworth’s success. Further highlighting its close-knit community, the gala dinner included performances by talented students and a parent.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, the event was graced by Ms. Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of National Development, to honour the school’s achievements and contributions to education in Singapore.

A Holistic Approach to Education

These awards underscore Chatsworth’s unique approach to education, which combines academic rigour with a well-rounded approach, empowering students to think critically, solve problems, and embrace global citizenship. Through community engagement initiatives and experiential learning opportunities, Chatsworth fosters a learning environment where every student feels valued, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential.

Central to this success are Chatsworth’s exceptional teachers. Representing over 20 nationalities, their educators bring a wealth of experience and a deep passion for nurturing a love of learning in every student. Small class sizes and a low student-teacher ratio ensure that each child receives personalised attention and support.

“Each morning, the kids are warmly welcomed and all the teachers take genuine interest in how the kids are going. These small things can have a huge impact on a child’s sense of belonging and security in an institution. All the staff at this international school in Singapore have genuine care for how the children are performing, but more importantly, how they’re developing as good, thoughtful people.” – Rachel Fergus, parent of two Chatsworth students.

Looking Ahead: A Continued Commitment to Excellence

As Chatsworth embarks on its next chapter, the IB school remains dedicated to its mission of inspiring, educating, and enlightening students to become responsible and engaged members of the global community, while continuing to celebrate every individual’s unique talents and passions.

For more details on Chatsworth International School, please visit https://www.chatsworth.com.sg.

Chatsworth International School

Founded in 1995, Chatsworth International School is a private K–12 institution in Singapore that emphasises a community-based, holistic approach to education. As an IB World School, Chatsworth is authorised to offer the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP), and the IB Diploma Programme (DP). With a student body representing over 55 nationalities, Chatsworth values close collaboration among students, parents, and teachers to help every learner reach their full potential.

The school is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), is a member of the East Asia Regional Council of Schools (EARCOS), and is certified through EduTrust. For more information, visit www.chatsworth.com.sg.