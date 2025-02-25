Eason Technology Securres HK $1.5 Million in Funding to Accelerate Blockchain Intellectual Property Protection Development

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eason Technology Limited (“Eason” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment, and digital technology security business, today announced a transaction in which Renying Capital have invested HK $1.5 million in Hongkong Yiyou Digital Technology Development Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eason Tech, to further the development of blockchain applied to intellectual property protection and media transmission. Renying Capital, the new investor, would own 15% of the total equity interest of Hongkong Yiyou Digital Technology, once delivery is completed.

Eason’s CEO Stanley commented, “The company focuses on the research and application of blockchain technology, and the company will take the lead in the Asian market in 2025, providing security solutions based on blockchain technology to the owners of copyright and intellectual property rights such as literature, music, film and television, drama, and games,to serve the people with science and technology.”

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.