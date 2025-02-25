FranklinWH Announces aPower S with Direct Solar Integration and Begins US Domestic Manufacturing

aPower S offers a simple and flexible pairing for solar and storage, while FranklinWH begins manufacturing in California

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH) today announced the release of the aPower S, the newest addition of to its aPower series, a lithium iron phosphate home battery with a 15 kWh capacity and 15-year warranty. As the first residential battery to use Gen 2 grid- scale cells that generate more than 10,000 cycles, the aPower S provides homeowners with the peace of mind that they are protected amidst an aging electrical grid and extreme weather events.

To further improve the homeowner experience and its net present value in the market, the aPower S also improves utilization with solar PV panels by speeding up charging and discharging power and integrating with nearly all brands.

“The launch of the new aPower series opens a whole new chapter, not just for FranklinWH but for the evolution of home energy resilience,” said Gary Lam , Co-Founder and CEO of FranklinWH. “With decades of experience in this industry, I’ve always believed that true energy freedom comes from reliable, high-quality solutions that homeowners can trust. By investing in local manufacturing, we are not only ensuring higher quality and supply chain security but also creating new opportunities for economic growth and a more sustainable future for all.

With its direct DC-to-PV capabilities and ease of use, the aPower S battery provides numerous benefits for homeowners and installers alike:

Simplicity : aPower S contains a hybrid inverter, directly connecting PV panels via DC while providing AC power to the home, simplifying installation. Simplified wiring solutions take only 15 minutes to complete and the aPower S battery can be commissioned in five minutes via the FranklinWH App.

: aPower S contains a hybrid inverter, directly connecting PV panels via DC while providing AC power to the home, simplifying installation. Simplified wiring solutions take only 15 minutes to complete and the aPower S battery can be commissioned in five minutes via the FranklinWH App. Capacity : aPower S contains four 15 A MPPTs and provides 8 kW of charging power and 10 kW of discharge power, making it an ideal offering to pair with PV. The FranklinWH’s AC-coupled architecture enables up to 225 kWh of storage per aGate, allowing homeowners to meet both current and future energy needs.

: aPower S contains four 15 A MPPTs and provides 8 kW of charging power and 10 kW of discharge power, making it an ideal offering to pair with PV. The FranklinWH’s AC-coupled architecture enables up to 225 kWh of storage per aGate, allowing homeowners to meet both current and future energy needs. Reliable : With its 15-year warranty and lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) batteries, the aPower S ensures homeowners are always protected in the event of an outage. Snow or shine, aPower S has an operating range of -4° F to 131° F with its natural air-cooled design.

: With its 15-year warranty and lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) batteries, the aPower S ensures homeowners are always protected in the event of an outage. Snow or shine, aPower S has an operating range of -4° F to 131° F with its natural air-cooled design. Comfort : For homeowners, aPower S provides tranquility with noise levels as low as 30 dBA. Seamless backup ensures both efficiency and comfortability.

: For homeowners, aPower S provides tranquility with noise levels as low as 30 dBA. Seamless backup ensures both efficiency and comfortability. Value: aPower S has a 15 kWh capacity with 60 MWh throughput, resulting in the highest NPV on the market due to its longevity and return over time. The battery’s impressive capacity offers additional benefits for VPP programs by maximizing potential savings.

Alongside the addition of the aPower S, FranklinWH is beginning to manufacture the aPower 2 in California. “This marks our first step into U.S. manufacturing, a milestone that reflects our commitment to strengthening domestic production while continuing driving innovation in energy storage,” said Gary Lam. Expanding manufacturing options to support a global presence is a strategic focus for the firm in order to support our partners and customers.

FranklinWH team members will be attending this week’s Intersolar conference in San Diego, CA, to provide new demonstrations of aPower S at booth 1905. FranklinWH will also be spearheading a presentation at the Intersolar Hub discussing best practices for installers participating in virtual power plant (VPP) programs, including how the aPower S is uniquely suited to improve the homeowner experience.

“As energy costs continue to rise, we are committed to offer whole home solutions that help homeowners take control of their energy independence in a safe, reliable way,” said Vincent Ambrose , Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH. “Intersolar will be a great opportunity to connect with other industry leaders and continue the conversation around how best to improve the homeowner experience at such a vital time.”

