Gaudio Lab Returns to SXSW with an Immersive “Audio-Driven Campsite” Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gaudio Lab, a leading innovator in AI-powered audio and spatial sound technology, will return to SXSW 2025, unveiling an immersive “audio-driven campsite” experience. This marks the company’s second consecutive year at SXSW, reinforcing its position as a global pioneer in cutting-edge AI audio solutions.



Step inside the sound by Gaudio Lab. (SXSW EXPO #1124)

For this year’s showcase, Gaudio Lab will introduce a fully immersive spatial audio experience, demonstrating its proprietary binaural rendering technology—a solution recognized as an ISO/IEC MPEG-H international standard. The company will also present its latest advancements in AI-driven noise removal, vocal isolation, and automated background music replacement technology, which serve industries ranging from entertainment and gaming to automotive and content distribution.

SXSW: A Global Stage for Innovation

SXSW, which began as a regional music festival in Austin, Texas, in 1987, has grown into one of the most influential global platforms for technology, film, music, education, and culture. Known for showcasing breakthrough innovations, the event attracts industry leaders, investors, and media from around the world.

At SXSW 2024, Gaudio Lab was named a Finalist in the SXSW Innovation Awards, highlighting its real-time AI noise removal technology, Just Voice. The company now returns to the global stage with an even more immersive and interactive experience.

Bringing Sound to Life: The Audio-Driven Campsite

At SXSW EXPO Booth #1124, Gaudio Lab will unveil an interactive spatial audio experience, transforming its exhibition space into a campsite where sound becomes the key storytelling element. Using 360-degree binaural rendering, the company’s technology creates a hyper-realistic three-dimensional audio environment, allowing visitors to experience sound with unparalleled depth and immersion.

Designed to showcase next-generation spatial audio applications, this experience demonstrates how sound positioning and depth can enhance media consumption, gaming, and extended reality (XR) content.

AI-Driven Innovation: Beyond Spatial Audio

In addition to its spatial sound technology, Gaudio Lab is expanding its portfolio with AI-powered solutions designed to streamline audio processing across industries. The company will introduce Gaudio Music Replacement, an AI-driven tool that automatically detects and seamlessly replaces copyrighted background music in content, resolving music licensing challenges with minimal manual intervention. Already adopted by major Korean broadcasters, this solution enables fast and efficient global content localization and distribution for film, television, and streaming media.

Gaudio Lab’s expertise in real-time noise removal, audio enhancement, and AI vocal separation positions it as a key player in the evolving audio technology landscape.

Shaping the Future of Audio at SXSW

“SXSW is a hub for innovation, making it the ideal stage for Gaudio Lab to showcase our latest advancements,” said Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. “This year, we are excited to present an experience that redefines how people interact with sound—delivering a level of immersion that goes beyond traditional audio technology.”

Gaudio Lab’s immersive experience will be open to SXSW attendees from March 9–12 at SXSW EXPO Booth #1124.

About Gaudio Lab



Gaudio Lab is a leading AI audio technology start-up that was founded in 2015 following the company’s spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has worked to develop technologies to deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, gaining the attention and support from top global strategic investors such as Softbank Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver Corp. Across and between reality and virtual reality, Gaudio Lab’s solutions will continue to provide optimized audio on a diverse range of platforms such as earbuds, smartphones, VOD, VR/AR, theaters, automotives and more. Gaudio Lab secured two consecutive CES Innovation Awards (2024/2023), finalist nominated for the SXSW Innovation Award (2024), adopted the ANSI/CTA international standard (2022), and obtained recognition through the adoption of the ISO/IEC MPEG-H international standard (2018, 2013). The company was also honored with the VR Awards for the Best VR Innovation Company in London (2017).