Keypoint Intelligence Releases New Insights on the Future of the Document Scanner Market

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Keypoint Intelligence, a leading provider of digital imaging market research, has released two new reports offering critical insights for the document scanner industry: North American Document Image Scanner Market Estimate: 2024 and Western Europe Document Image Scanner Market Estimate & Forecast: 2024. These reports explore evolving industry trends, shifting customer needs, and competitive developments to help manufacturers and resellers refine their strategies and seize new opportunities.

As businesses increasingly adopt digital workflows, the demand for smarter, faster, and more connected document scanning solutions continues to rise. These reports provide manufacturers and resellers with a clear understanding of market changes and how to position their products for success. “These reports are designed to help scanner manufacturers and resellers navigate an evolving market,” said Mark Davis, Editorial Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. “By understanding where the industry is headed and what customers prioritize, businesses can make informed product and sales decisions.”

Key insights from the reports:

Industry trends: The growing demand for distributed scanning, cloud connectivity, and intelligent automation is reshaping the market.

The growing demand for distributed scanning, cloud connectivity, and intelligent automation is reshaping the market. Competitive landscape: A deep dive into key players, emerging brands, and the innovations setting certain products apart.

A deep dive into key players, emerging brands, and the innovations setting certain products apart. Customer priorities: An analysis of what buyer’s value most, from enhanced security to seamless software integration and ease of use.

An analysis of what buyer’s value most, from enhanced security to seamless software integration and ease of use. Future outlook: How AI-driven capture, workflow automation, and remote work trends are shaping purchasing decisions.

For companies looking to fine-tune their market approach, these reports provide essential data and expert analysis to stay ahead of the competition. Covering key trends, competitive insights, and evolving customer priorities, the research offers valuable guidance for manufacturers and resellers aiming to refine their strategies and adapt to market shifts.

To explore the findings in more detail and understand how they can impact business decisions, visit here.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Social Media

Connect with Keypoint Intelligence on LinkedIn

Follow Keypoint Intelligence on Facebook

Follow Keypoint Intelligence on Instagram