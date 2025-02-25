Michter’s Announces 2025 Release of Its US*1 Barrel Strength Rye

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee and Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson have approved the release of Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye. Shipments to bars, restaurants, and stores will begin this March.



Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye

“When we began selling our rye many years ago, American rye whiskey was virtually an afterthought for a lot of people. Our team takes pride in our ryes, and it’s great to see how this category of wonderful whiskey has returned to the forefront,” observed Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco.

With a mashbill that, while being majority rye grain, has a good deal of corn and malted barley as well, Michter’s Ryes are Kentucky style. “We often have people at a tasting that say they are not rye drinkers, but when they taste Michter’s they are surprised by how much they enjoy it,” said McKee. “This Kentucky style rye at barrel strength is another fantastic way to enjoy the traditional characteristics of a rye whiskey while offering a nice balance of sweetness and spice.”

Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye is a single barrel product, and the average proof of the barrels in this 2025 release is 110.5 proof (55.25% ABV). The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle in the U.S. is $120.

Speaking of US*1 Barrel Strength Rye, Wilson commented, “It is an absolute honor to share such a wonderful representation of what American rye can be with its baking spice, dark fruit, toffee, and fragrant citrus and floral notes all within a round, smooth, complex finish to be contemplated and savored. I could not be prouder of our team and the efforts to create such a refined American rye that tips our hat to the history of rye whiskey in this country.”

In October 2024, Michter’s became the first whiskey to be named in two consecutive years The World’s Most Admired Whiskey by a vote of an international academy of voters announced by UK based Drinks International. Michter’s has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter’s highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

