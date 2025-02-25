OKX’s 28th Consecutive Proof of Reserves: $28.1 bn in Primary Assets, Up 59% Year-on-Year

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading crypto exchange, today released its 28th consecutive Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, demonstrating $28.1 billion in primary assets backing customer funds – a 59% increase year-on-year.

The latest PoR report, audited and verified by blockchain security firm Hacken, shows OKX maintains a 1:1 or greater reserve ratio across 22 of the most commonly traded assets on the platform, with current reserve ratios for primary assets standing at:

BTC: 104%

104% ETH: 102%

102% USDT: 102%

102% USDC: 100%

Breaking down the $28.1 billion in assets:

BTC holdings: $13.2 billion

ETH holdings: $4.9 billion

USDT holdings: $8.7 billion

USDC holdings: $1.3 billion

OKX’s robust security framework builds on this foundation of verifiable truth through multiple layers of protection. The platform features a multi-billion-dollar Insurance Fund*, AI-powered security tools and OKX Protect – an educational hub helping customers implement essential security features. The PoR program continues to be independently verified by third-party auditor Hacken, whose comprehensive methodology includes zk-STARK proofs and signature validation to validate reserve ownership. Its thorough audit process examines public wallet addresses and cryptographic proofs.

Over the past two years, OKX has significantly enhanced its PoR program by optimizing zk-STARK technology, reducing proof file size from 2.55GB to 598KB and expanding verifiable assets to 22 major cryptocurrencies. This combines with state-of-the-art encryption protocols and advanced wallet infrastructure to ensure both security and usability.

For OKX’s full PoR report, visit: okx.com/proof-of-reserves

*Insurance Fund available in specific markets only

