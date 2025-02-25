RoboSense Achieves Milestone with Production and Delivery of Its 1 Millionth LiDAR

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 21, RoboSense (2498.HK), an AI-driven robotics technology company that supplies industry-leading incremental components and solutions for the robotics market, held a ceremony in Shenzhen to celebrate the production of its 1 millionth LiDAR unit. On February 24, the LiDAR was officially delivered to Humanoid Robot (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. This milestone marks RoboSense as the first company in the world to achieve the production of 1 million high-beam LiDAR units.



The E1R LiDAR, affixed with a custom “1,000,000ᵗʰ” commemorative plaque.

On the same day, the off-line ceremony took place at RoboSense’s Beta Manufacturing Base in Nanshan, Shenzhen. Workers affixed a custom commemorative plaque reading “1,000,000ᵗʰ” to a newly produced fully solid-state digital LiDAR E1R that had just rolled off the production line, and gathered the relevant production line staff for a group photo. After the ceremony, the E1R and commemorative plaque were immediately shipped to their next destination—Pudong, Shanghai.



The Off-line Ceremony for RoboSense’s 1 Millionth LiDAR Took Place at the Beta Factory.

On February 24, RoboSense officially delivered its 1 millionth LiDAR E1R to Humanoid Robot (Shanghai) Co., Ltd for integration into the full-size general-purpose humanoid robot “Qinglong”.



The “Qinglong” humanoid robot is equipped with RoboSense’s 1 millionth LiDAR E1R.

At the delivery site, Xing Boyang, the R&D Director of the Humanoid Robot (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, stated, “Congratulations to RoboSense on the production of its 1 millionth LiDAR. The National and Local Co-built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center has already adopted RoboSense’s E1R for collaborative product development on the ‘Qinglong’ humanoid robot’s public version.”

“Qinglong” is the world’s first full-size open-source humanoid robot, independently developed by Humanoid Robot (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (National and Local Co-built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center). It features a highly biomimetic torso structure and humanoid motion control, supporting multimodal mobility, perception, interaction, and manipulation. The robot boasts up to 43 active degrees of freedom, with a peak joint torque of 400 N•m and computing power of 400 TOPs. It can walk at a speed of 1 m/s while carrying a 40 kg load.

Humanoid Robot (Shanghai) Co., Ltd is one of RoboSense’s solid partners in the humanoid robotics industry. Through the E1R and a series of technical supports, RoboSense will assist in accelerating the development and deployment of the “Qinglong” for various multi-scenario tasks.

Since the beginning of this year, the AI robotics industry, represented by humanoid robots, has experienced rapid growth and is expected to usher in large-scale commercial applications. Based on its hardware technology and AI algorithm capabilities accumulated over the past decade in the wave of automotive intelligence, RoboSense officially launched its robotics platform strategy at the beginning of this year, positioning itself as a “robotics technology platform company” to provide incremental components and solutions for the AI robotics industry. At the same time, RoboSense unveiled its first batch of innovative products, including LiDAR products such as the E1R and Airy for robotics, as well as new robot vision products like the Active Camera and the dexterous hand Papert 2.0, which will safeguard the AI robotics industry’s growth and commercial deployment.

Guided by its mission to create a “Safer world, Smarter life,” RoboSense remains committed to advancing the AI robotics industry alongside its partners.