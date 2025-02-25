SunCar Technology Addresses National Automotive Circulation Industry Forum, Showcasing Digital Solutions for Dealers

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SunCar Technology Group Inc. (“SunCar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in auto e-insurance and cloud-based B2B auto services in China, participated in the National Automotive Circulation Industry New Year Forum and Consumer Promotion Conference in Beijing. The Company, serving as a vice president unit of the National Automotive Circulation Industry Association, was represented by Vice President Gu Saiye, who delivered a keynote address highlighting SunCarOnline’s technological solutions that help dealers enhance customer retention, renewal rates, and profitability.

The conference brought together over 400 industry stakeholders, including automotive dealer groups, manufacturers, pre-owned vehicle enterprises, financial and insurance institutions, aftermarket service providers, and automotive trade association representatives from across China. Attendees examined industry development trends and consumer promotion strategies, analyzed market conditions, and discussed implementing the 2025 auto trade-in policy to stimulate the automotive consumer market.

In her presentation, Vice President Gu detailed how SunCar Technology enhances dealer competitiveness through its “SunCarInsurance” platform and showcased successful case studies integrating auto insurance into customer lifecycle management. The Company’s technological solutions enable dealers to implement seamless sales and after-sales management, improving customer retention and remarketing efficiency. SunCar’s “Car Butler” service and cloud-based customer service platform provide comprehensive dealer support while enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty, thereby increasing renewal rates, claim rates, and service retention, all contributing to improved profitability.

“Our commitment remains focused on advancing the automotive circulation industry through technological innovation,” stated Gu Saiye. “SunCar Technology will continue strengthening our dealer partnerships, expanding our solution offerings, and supporting high-quality industry development.”

Conference participants commended SunCar Technology’s innovations in auto insurance and customer lifecycle management as setting industry standards. Multiple dealer representatives expressed interest in deepening their collaboration with SunCar Technology to accelerate digital transformation within the automotive circulation industry.

The forum established a valuable platform for industry dialogue and collaboration while outlining strategic directions for the automotive circulation industry in 2025. SunCar Technology will continue leveraging its technological capabilities and industry partnerships to address emerging opportunities and challenges.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto services market and the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles. The Company’s intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit https://suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

SunCar:

Investor Relations: Ms. Hui Jiang

Email: IR@suncartech.com

Legal: Ms. Li Chen

Email: chenli@suncartech.com

U.S. Investor Relations

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com