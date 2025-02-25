TO MARK THE 55th ANNIVERSARY OF EARTH DAY – EARTHDAY.ORG LAUNCHES EARTH ACTION DAY

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global leader in Earth Day advocacy and the biggest environmental movement in the world today announces Earth Action Day.

Just as we did on April 22, 1970, 55 years ago , we are once again calling on individuals, local communities, government and faith leaders, civil society, educators, and the media to unite in taking action to safeguard our future and protect the health of our planet. Earth Action Day offers every person the opportunity to contribute.

The world is approaching irreversible tipping points. Rising global temperatures, toxic pollutants, and crashing ecosystems are pushing the planet to the brink of collapse. Yet too many global political leaders are choosing this moment to roll back critical environmental regulations and crush renewable energy sources.

For Earth Action Day we all must: Arm ourselves with the knowledge to fight back, empowering students, teachers, workers, professionals, and faith communities to demand a sustainable future. Raise our voices to pressure lawmakers to reject rollbacks, expand renewable energy, and end the plastic tsunami engulfing the world. Take to the streets, organizing town halls, cleanups, rallies, and voter drives to build real power. The time for hesitation is past. Earth Action Day is our chance to fight for a livable planet. Before it’s too late.

“There is no role for timidity in confronting this assault on our future. We must each dig deep enough to find a fearless core.” Denis Hayes, national organizer of the first Earth Day and Board Chair Emeritus of EARTHDAY.ORG .

Antonique Smith, critically acclaimed singer, actress, CEO and co-founder of non-profit climate organization Climate Revival, has been named EARTHDAY.ORG, official ambassador for this year’s Earth Action Day initiative.

“I am very honored to be an international ambassador for Earth Day 2025, and I take this role very seriously for a number of reasons,” stated the Rent star. “We need action right now. We need everyone, all over our beautiful world, to do all you can to help our planet! And we need love! Love is the most powerful force and the one we’re using the least. That’s why initiatives like Earth Action Day are so important—bringing people together to renew our commitment to a healthier, more sustainable world. I am going to do everything I can to inspire everyone on this planet to be excited and participate in Earth Day of Action 2025!” Antonique Smith, Climate Revival

This Earth Action Day , we honor the legacy of the first Earth Day – when 20 million Americans united to demand change. From that collective action, the environmental movement was born, resulting in landmark legislation and a growing awareness that a healthy planet meant healthy people. Whatever you do for EARTH ACTION DAY use our Social Media Kit to amplify, share and repost about your actions – let’s make some noise!

Educate Yourself & Others – Knowledge is Power: Education is the foundation of meaningful environmental action. Earth Action Day provides an opportunity to learn about climate science, renewable energy and the impact of plastic pollution on human health. One million students in the U.S. are already committed to participating in Earth Day events – we are inviting everyone to join. Use these materials to get educated.

“Every morning when we open our eyes, the Earth welcomes us to a new day. In gratitude, we are called by God to protect all living things, air, land, and sea, with this promise — a transformative power will be given to make incredible changes. The will to do so is in our hands.” Rev. Richard Cizik, President, New Evangelical Partnership for the Common Good

Advocate & Make Your Voice Count – Demand Action from Your Leaders: Take action by signing our Earth Action Day Petitions & Letters to Congress advocating for renewable energy, reducing plastic production and the protection of climate laws. Write to your elected officials and tell them to prioritize climate action, clean energy, and biodiversity conservation.

“In times of moral crisis, those who maintain their neutrality reveal their true character. We have the power to stop this assault– but only if we act now. This is our moment to stand on the right side of history.” Kathleen Rogers, President EARTHDAY.ORG

Mobilize To Turn Awareness into Action: Earth Action Day is about holding our elected officials accountable. We must not roll back environmental regulations or allow corporations to pollute unchecked or accelerate our planetary crisis. Ensure your voice is heard by registering to vote and encourage others to do the same.

“From the streets to the ballot box, from policy to protest, we have the power to demand climate justice and build a sustainable future for our planet and our communities. Earth Action Day is a call to action—because silence is not an option when our very survival is on the line. We need bold leadership, real solutions, and an unwavering commitment that puts sustainability over short-term gains, especially for those from Black, Brown and Indigenous communities who are impacted first and worst by pollution and extreme weather. Our voices matter, our votes matter, and our power is real. This is our moment to mobilize, organize, and lead the charge for a healthier planet and a just future for all.” Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., Hip Hop Caucus President & CEO

Join or organize a Great Global Cleanup event, already responsible for cleaning up 17. 5 million pounds of trash. Join us in planting trees as we add to the 550 000 we have already planted. Organize a pro-renewable energy event at your local town hall or place of worship to highlight the importance of clean energy solutions. Or attend or host a Teach-In .

“Earth Day reminds us that we’re literally in this together.” Bob Inglis, U.S. Rep. Executive Director, republicEn.org

Whether you’re advocating for local or global action, mobilizing for climate policy, or educating others about the impact of renewable energy, Earth Action Day is your chance to contribute to the health of our planet. Just ACT!

About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year’s Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet . Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG .