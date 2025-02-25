Vialto Partners Completes Recapitalization Transaction

Transaction Completely and Definitively Transforms Vialto’s Capital Structure, Delivering a $225 Million New Money Equity Capital Investment in Vialto and a Reduction of Approximately $550 Million of Existing Debt

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vialto Partners (“Vialto” or the “Company”), a premier provider of global mobility, tax, and immigration solutions to the world’s leading companies, announced today that it has completed its previously announced recapitalization transaction with a group consisting of its existing financial sponsor, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”), and certain of its existing debt holders, including funds managed by HPS Investment Partners (“HPS”).

“The completion of this transaction is a vote of confidence by our sponsors and lenders in the kind of company we’re building,” said Neil Masterson, CEO of Vialto. “Vialto helps the world’s leading businesses unlock the potential of their people around the world. We’re home to the industry’s top experts in global workforce mobility, tax, and immigration, and we’ll continue to invest in developing innovative technologies that make us uniquely placed to advise our clients as they navigate a constantly changing world.”

The transaction delivers a $225 million new money equity capital investment in Vialto and an approximately $550 million reduction of existing debt, resulting in a more sustainable capital structure for the group going forward.

Under the transaction, CD&R continues to be the majority shareholder of Vialto and HPS is a minority equity owner.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal advice to Vialto. Evercore Group L.L.C. served as financial advisor and AlixPartners LLP acted as operational advisor to Vialto. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal advice to CD&R. Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to CD&R. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP provided legal advice to HPS. Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. served as financial advisor to HPS. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Ashurst LLP provided legal advice to the First Lien Ad Hoc Group and Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal advice to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the First Lien Facility Agent, and RPA Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor. Holland & Knight LLP provided legal advice to the Second Lien Facility Agent and Bridge Facility Agent.

About Vialto Partners

Vialto Partners works with the world’s leading companies to provide the global mobility, tax, and immigration solutions that enable cross-border operations. As a trusted advisor of compliance, consulting, and technology services to multinational corporations, the firm solves complex, cross-border workforce mobility challenges to ensure its clients and their employees experience a consistent and compliant global mobility experience through Vialto’s cutting-edge technology and deep domain expertise. To learn more, visit www.vialtopartners.com .

