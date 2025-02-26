10 Restaurants unite to celebrate Japanese White Day with a passionate culinary experience featuring Red Gold Canned Tomatoes from Europe

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In an exciting collaboration, ANICAV is proud to announce a week-long promotion in honour of Japanese White Day, showcasing ten distinct menus crafted around the theme of EU and Italian canned tomatoes. This unique culinary event will take place from 14 to 24 March 2025 at ten participating restaurants, each offering a diverse selection of dishes inspired by the rich red colour and nutritious properties of EU and Italian canned tomatoes.



Pizza Margherita with Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe.

Japanese White Day, traditionally celebrated on 14 March, is a time for expressing affection and appreciation. In the spirit of this celebration, each restaurant will present its own interpretation of the theme, focusing on the health benefits of tomatoes and their versatility in the kitchen.

Featured Menus from each Restaurant:

ape cucina naturale: Start with Acquacotta (a soup with Red Gold tomatoes and egg) followed by a Timballo of naturally-grown vegetables. Continue your meal with some whole wheat spaghetti with Red Gold tomatoes, beets and saffron sauce. Choose between a Red Gold tomato cashew nut tart or a Brodetto (a rich savoury dish made with seafood and Red Gold tomatoes). For dessert, enjoy a Red Gold tomato and chocolate framboise parfait. Babbo Angelo: Antipasti misti (including cold tomato soup) to start. Three types of pasta follow (Spaghetti alla Norma, Lasagna with Red Gold tomato sauce, plus your choice of savoury or cream sauce pasta). Enjoy their signature Pizza Marinara and Pizza Margherita, featuring a vibrant tomato base followed, if you wish, by the catch of the day fish with a Red Gold tomato salmoriglio sauce or Ezo venison steak. Finish your dinner with assorted desserts and coffee. Suranje: An amuse bouche with some Red Gold tomato delights and a Red Gold Chijimi (Korean pancake) to start. Enjoy a Korean barbecue and Red Gold Bibimbap (Korean mixed rice with vegetables). Nakameguro Grill: A vibrant Foie gras terrine brùlée with tomato paste on toast enjoy while waiting for a Tomato and soy-bean milk bavarois with extra virgin olive oil and rock salt. As your main, choose between Steamed seafood and tomatoes with aroma of herbs or a Tomato ragù of aged shorthorn beef with grilled vegetables from Miura. End your dinner with a delicious Basque burnt cheesecake with tomato confiture sauce. Pizzeria Bar Trico: Savour a warm caprese on a concentrate of Red Gold tomatoes while waiting for a Red Gold Sakura shrimp pizza followed by a reconstruction of Amatriciana fresh pasta with Yanbaru bacon from Okinawa and Red Gold tomatoes. Pizzeria GTalia da Filippo: A Red Gold from Europe non-alcoholic sparkling drink or sparkling wine will be followed by a Red Gold Margherita pizza with buffalo mozzarella and a Red Gold tomato Linguine alla pescatora. Enjoy a hearty Braised beef cheek and red wine stew featuring Red Gold canned tomatoes and end your dinner with a refreshing Red Gold tomato ice-cream. Ristorante EN: Enjoy a filled plant-shaped puff pastry appetiser and EN’s style Red Gold tomato starter. Continue with a Minestrone soup made from naturally-grown vegetables and Cappellini pasta with saffron. End your dinner with a dessert and some petit fours. Se Son Rose : Assorted seasonal vegetables to start, followed by a Caprese tomato soup with Italian mozzarella and Pasta with ragù sauce made with Akagi beef. End your dinner with a Forest fruit tart with Red Gold tomato sorbet. Hakkou Café Shoutatei: After a Red Gold tomatoes tofu appetiser, enjoy Root vegetable fried balls with Hakkou fermented Red Gold tomatoes and a Spiced chicken curry with Red Gold Koji (malted rice) tomatoes. Finish your dinner with your loved one with an Amazake ice cream. Vegetable and Bar Linio: Stewed seasonal vegetables and vegetable gratin with Red Gold tomato demi-glace sauce to start. To follow: vegetable risotto and Red Gold tomato rice flour noodles, fusing Italian and Japanese flavours, showcasing rice, noodles and a rich tomato sauce. For dessert, enjoy a raw cacao brownie.

Throughout the week, the restaurant clients are encouraged to not only indulge in delicious meals but also learn about the health benefits of tomatoes, which are rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, and lycopene, promoting overall wellness and vitality.

“By uniting these ten restaurants, we aim to provide an extraordinary culinary experience that celebrates the love and appreciation central to White Day, while also highlighting the nutrition that canned tomatoes bring to our health,” said Giovanni De Angelis. ANICAV’s General Director. “We are excited to invite the Japanese community to enjoy this unique festival of flavours.”

Reservations are highly recommended for this special event. For more details, including the restaurant locations and menus on offer, please visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.jp https://anicav.it https://redgoldfromeurope.jp/news/press-tasting-and-lunch-dinner-for-red-gold-from-europe-restaurant-week/

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.

ANICAV – The Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – members account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced.

Join us this March for a week of passion, nutrition, and exceptional flavours!

For more information about Red Gold from Europe, visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.jp

