AIR INDIA IMPROVES CONNECTIVITY FROM SINGAPORE TO EUROPE VIA INDIA

Air India offers enhanced connectivity from Singapore to European destinations such as London Heathrow, Frankfurt , Paris , Amsterdam via India , reducing connection times to around 2 hours

The airline has launched a campaign called ‘Via’ to highlight these improved connection times and promote India as a world-class hub

All flights from Singapore to India now feature latest-generation cabin interiors

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Air India has optimised its network to offer faster connections from Singapore to European destinations such as London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam via India, reducing connection times to around 2 hours. The airline has launched a campaign called ‘Via’ to highlight these improved connection times and promote India as a world-class hub.

All flights from Singapore to India now feature latest-generation cabin interiors. The optimised flight schedule makes Air India flights among the fastest for travel between Singapore and Europe, with comfortable transit times at Air India’s hubs in Delhi and Mumbai.

“India’s geographical advantage and impressive airport infrastructure, combined with Air India’s robust route network, offer convenient one-stop access for travellers from the East to West and vice-versa,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

Air India operates 21x weekly from Singapore to Delhi and 14x weekly to Mumbai. Air India also flies 24x weekly from Delhi to London Heathrow, 14x weekly to Paris CDG, 14x weekly to Frankfurt, 7x weekly to Amsterdam, and 7x weekly to Milan.

Air India Enhances Transit Experience at Delhi and Mumbai Airports

Air India’s operations at Terminal 3 Delhi Airport and T2 Mumbai Airport enable seamless same-terminal transfers for guests traveling to Europe from Singapore. These terminals boast world-class design, architecture, and operational efficiency, enriched with Indian heritage and cultural character.

Business Class passengers, Maharaja Club members, and eligible Star Alliance members can enjoy lounge services at these airports, ensuring maximum comfort and convenience during their stopovers.

Air India Launches ‘Via’ Marketing Campaign

Air India has launched a marketing campaign titled ‘Via’, running until March, to raise awareness among travellers from Singapore about the destinations they can conveniently fly to via India.

Flights are available for booking on the airline’s official website, mobile app, customer contact centre, city and airport offices, and through travel agents worldwide.

Download campaign images from here https://www.airindia.com/in/en/newsroom/media-resources/images/via-india.html

About Air India group

The Air India group – comprising of full-service global airline Air India and low-cost regional carrier Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline’s inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to the Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed an order for 570 new aircraft. In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India, respectively, and the Airline opened South Asia’s largest aviation training academy. A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway. In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India’s rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

For more stories on Air India, visit http://www.airindia.com/newsroom