Asia Photonics Expo 2025: The Gateway to Photonics Innovations and Cross-Industry Collaborations

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2nd edition of Asia Photonics Expo (APE) 2025 officially opens today at Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Running from 26 to 28 February, APE 2025 brings together global industry leaders and innovators to network, collaborate, and drive business opportunities. As Asia’s premier platform for the photonics sector, the event showcases the latest advancements in optical communications, optics, lasers, sensing, quantum technology, and displays.



APE 2025 Kick Off

A Global Stage for Photonics Innovation

Under the theme “Gateway to the Photonics Market in Asia“, APE 2025 is set to welcome over 5,000 industry professionals and showcase 344 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, including national and regional pavilions from Singapore, Europe, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and China. Spanning 15,000 square meters, the exhibition features dedicated technology zones for Quantum, Intelligent Sensors, and Vacuum Coating, spotlighting cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of photonics.

As a key industry hub, APE 2025 brings together manufacturers, R&D pioneers, and buyers to discover breakthrough technologies, foster strategic partnerships, and strengthen global supply chain connections across industries such as semiconductors, automotive, MedTech, automation, and consumer electronics.

Mr. Sukumar Verma, Managing Director at Informa Markets in Singapore, said: “Following a successful launch in 2024, the second edition of APE is uniquely placed to build a B2B marketplace for the optics, lasers, infrared, machine vision, industrial imaging, sensing, and measurement sectors. It will bring to market exhibitors from new geographies, as well as a range of new partnerships that will bring buyers from different industry verticals. We are thankful for the continued support from our local and international partners.”

Prof. Tjin Swee Chuan, Chairman of the LUX Photonics Consortium, emphasised Singapore’s pivotal role in photonics development: “LUX Photonics Consortium has contributed to cultivating a thriving photonics ecosystem in Singapore, growing from 12 founding industry members to the current vibrant community of over 150 industry and research partners from NTU, NUS, SUTD, and A*STAR. Through LUX’s collaboration with Informa in the Asia Photonics Expo 2025, we aspire to further enhance this academia-industry collaborations to drive photonics innovation, positioning Singapore as a leading hub in the international photonics landscape.”

Additionally, the opening ceremony featured a keynote by Mr. Carlos Lee, Director General of the European Photonics Industry Consortium, who shared insights into Europe’s photonics market and opportunities for cross-regional collaboration and said: “APE plays a meaningful role in helping European companies establish valuable contacts to understand the photonics industry in Asia.”

An Exhibition and beyond

Backed by strong local and regional industry partners and associations including the Lux Photonics Consortium, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, Machinery & Engineering Industries Federation and more – APE 2025 will deliver a dynamic three-day conference line-up, featuring thought-provoking discussions on key topics shaping the future of photonics. The event will also host regional delegations from Malaysia and Thailand, reinforcing its position as the leading platform for business in the photonics sector.

Perry Shum, President of the IEEE Photonics Society, emphasised APE’s role as a catalyst for collaboration and progress: “Asia Photonics Expo is more than a showcase of cutting-edge research and technology; it is a vibrant platform for collaboration, learning, and inspiration. This event fosters the exchange of ideas, the forging of partnerships – shaping of the future of photonics.”

APE 2025 is set to offer unparalleled opportunities for industry professionals, researchers, and business leaders to collaborate and explore breakthrough technologies, connect with global experts, and forge partnerships. Registration is complimentary, and the event remains open till 28 February 2025 in Singapore.

For exhibitor listing – https://exhibitors.informamarkets-info.com/event/2025APE/en-US

For conference programme – https://www.asiaphotonicsexpo.com/hyylb