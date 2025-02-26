Binance’s APAC Regional Law Enforcement Day Highlights the Power of Public-Private Collaboration in Fight Against Cybercrime

BANGKOK, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Binance , the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, alongside Gulf Binance , a joint venture between Binance’s subsidiary and Gulf Edge Co. Ltd., recently co-hosted the first-ever cross-regional physical law enforcement training session, gathering crime fighters from all over the APAC region in Bangkok, Thailand. The participants shared knowledge and honed skills necessary to harness the power of blockchain technology to disrupt and dismantle illicit activity.

The full-day training session featured investigations experts from Binance, law enforcement portal Kodex, leading blockchain intelligence platforms Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Elliptic and Merkle Science, as well as representatives from law enforcement agencies sharing their experiences and best practices in addressing complex cases involving digital assets. The event brought together over 120 speakers and participants from various organizations, including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, UNODC, the World Economic Forum-hosted Cybercrime Atlas, and law enforcement officers from Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mongolia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia.

Following the event, a representative from The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) of Thailand shared: “The evolution of modern policing spurred by the advancement of digital technology has brought a significant change in the way crime fighters and investigators operate. It is ever more critical for law enforcement officers to be equipped with up-to-date skills and knowledge in handling crypto-related investigations. We value this opportunity that facilitates discussion and promotes engagement among key stakeholders presented by Binance.”

Jarek Jakubcek, Head of Law Enforcement Training of Binance, commented: “At Binance, we recognize that securing the digital environment is only possible through deeply collaborative efforts by both the public and private sectors, and we are dedicated to facilitating and driving such efforts. We appreciate all participants for their support and the collaborative spirit they demonstrated. Today’s event showcases the kind of broad cooperation and commitment needed to pursue justice in the digital space, and we look forward to keeping the momentum going.”

The success of Binance’s APAC Regional Law Enforcement Day underscores the company’s dedication to combating crime in partnership with the global law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders. By fostering dialogue and building law enforcement’s capacity for crypto investigations, the event created a platform for connection, collaboration, and empowerment for the pioneers standing on the frontline against criminal activities across the APAC region.

This initiative, integrating Binance’s global network, the blockchain intelligence technology from leading tracing companies, and the insights from industry experts, demonstrated what public-private collaboration can achieve, while reflecting Binance’s steadfast commitment to user protection and building a safe and secure blockchain ecosystem for all.

ABOUT BINANCE

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 260 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

ABOUT BINANCE TH by GULF BINANCE CO., LTD.

Gulf Binance Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Digital Anchor Holdings Limited, a whole subsidiary of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volume, and Gulf Edge Co., Ltd., received digital asset exchange and brokerage operator licenses from Thailand’s Ministry of Finance in May 2023. Leveraging this authorization, the company proceeded to launch BINANCE TH by Gulf Binance (“BINANCE TH”) in November of the same year. With a focus on promoting digital asset adoption, ensuring user safety, enhancing digital literacy, and compliance with regulatory frameworks, BINANCE TH aims to contribute to the digital asset environment in Thailand. For additional information, visit: https://www.binance.th/th