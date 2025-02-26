Bybit Takes Aim at Crypto Crime with Launch of Industry-first LazarusBounty.com Platform

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of LazarusBounty.com, an industry-first bounty platform that represents a decisive, four-pronged offensive against crypto crime. Underpinned by the firm belief that information transparency is key, LazarusBounty.com is designed to expose illicit activity, hold hackers accountable, and secure digital assets with unparalleled speed and precision.

Information Transparency at the Heart of 4-pronged Ultimate Defense

At the core of LazarusBounty.com is the conviction that complete, real-time transparency empowers the community and transforms the fight against cybercrime. By making every action visible and every transaction traceable, Bybit ensures that the truth is the most powerful weapon against hackers.

1. Powered by Comprehensive On-Chain Security Data

LazarusBounty.com consolidates premier blockchain security databases—including resources from Chainalysis, Arkham, GoPlus, and other top security companies—into a definitive, real-time security wiki. This robust integration empowers investigators and the broader community with critical insights needed to expose and counter illicit transactions.

2. Immediate Activation of Panel of Expert Investigations

When a large-scale breach is reported, LazarusBounty.com mobilizes elite blockchain detectives — such as ZachXBT and Yu Xian (C), founder of SlowMist — to initiate immediate, rigorous investigations. This expert-driven approach serves as a call for those dedicated to unmasking cybercriminals.to arms for those dedicated to unmasking cybercriminals.

3. Decentralized Security Alliance Council on Hand to Consult

Bybit has enlisted chief security officers from major public chains to serve as advisors, forming a formidable, decentralized network that stands united against cybercrime. This alliance reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability across the blockchain ecosystem.

4. Merit-Based Bounty Reward Leaderboard

The platform’s Hack Leaderboard meticulously tracks contributions and allocates rewards based on the effectiveness of each input in recovering stolen funds. Every verified piece of evidence is logged, spotlighting the bounty hunters actively dismantling criminal operations while exposing those who stand by without contributing.

LazarusBounty.com will also be equipped with an automated notification system that triggers immediate remedial measures once illicit funds are traced to their endpoints. By instantly alerting relevant platforms to freeze or block these assets, the system eliminates the delays associated with manual intervention—ensuring that every second counts in the fight against cybercrime.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, hopes to send a clear message. “In today’s blockchain landscape, transparency isn’t just a principle—it’s our most potent weapon against cybercrime. With LazarusBounty.com, we are taking a stand to ensure that every transaction is visible and every hacker is held accountable. Our multifive-pronged offensive is a clear message: if you steal, you will be found, and justice will be swift,” said Zhou.

A Proactive Stance Against Cybercrime

The launch of LazarusBounty.com sends a clear, unyielding message: stolen funds will not be tolerated for illegal use. This platform serves as a direct challenge to cybercriminals—a warning that any attempt to exploit the blockchain for illicit purposes will be met with relentless, coordinated action. With this five-pronged offensive, Bybit not only challenges cybercriminals but also sets a new industry standard. Rather than waiting for problems to escalate, Bybit is taking the lead in securing the ecosystem and calls on every vigilant community member to support this mission.

