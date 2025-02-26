The hyperscale facility marks the operator’s fourth site in Inzai, enhancing Colt DCS’ capacity to support the nation’s growing digital economy

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has announced the launch of its new hyperscale data centre, Inzai 4, in Tokyo, Japan. This expansion is the second site developed under the joint venture between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This latest site reinforces Colt DCS’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for data centre capacity and public cloud services in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.



Colt DCS expands hyperscale data centre footprint with Inzai 4 launch in Tokyo, Japan

The first phase of the development is complete, with 4.8MW now operational. Once fully built, the site will deliver 20MW, increasing Colt DCS’ total capacity in Inzai to 70MW. Inzai 4 is fully pre-let, highlighting the strong demand for Colt DCS’ solutions. With a global presence and flexible solutions, Colt DCS remains a top data centre partner for its customers.

The site was developed following Colt DCS’ Global Reference Design (GRD) guidelines. This means incorporating various low embodied carbon principles such as; reducing water waste during the cooling process, installing cooling chillers with low Global Warming Potential (GWP), and building the site structure with minimal steel and concrete usage.

Colt DCS was the first provider to launch a hyperscale data centre in the Inzai area in 2011 and has continued to invest in the region, with plans already underway for its Inzai 5 facility. The area’s stable bedrock, dense fibre connectivity, efficient rail links, proximity to Tokyo, and supportive local government make it a prime location for data centre expansion.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS, said: “The continued growth in digital services has created strong demand for hyperscale data centres in Japan. Inzai 4 is a testament to our commitment to meeting this demand and supporting the digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region. We are proud to contribute to the growth of the local community and remain a trusted partner for our customers worldwide.”

About Colt DCS

Colt DCS designs, builds, and operates data centres in Europe, India and Japan. We provide sustainable data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 16 state-of-the-art-carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our hyperscale and colocation solutions give our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data centre operator in the market.

We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we’re taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi’s latest Net Zero Standard.