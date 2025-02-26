Cushman & Wakefield responses to the Budget 2025/26

HONG KONG SAR – HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2025 – Response to the Budget 2025/2026 by KK Chiu, International Director, Chief Executive, Greater China of Cushman & Wakefield: Large-scale land disposal for Northern Metropolis We are pleased to see the government continue to facilitate the development of the Northern Metropolis (NM) and optimize the industrial and spatial layout. We believe that the “large-scale land disposal” model can accelerate the completion of residential, industrial, and public facilities. The Development Bureau estimates that the engineering costs for each district will be from HK$10 billion to HK$20 billion. Compared to traditional models, the “large-scale land disposal” model can save more than HK$1 billion in public funds. Historically, construction costs in Hong Kong are two to three times higher than in neighbouring locations such as Shenzhen. We recommend that the government can reduce costs by introducing foreign labor, similar to the approach taken by the Singaporean government, and to plan effective transportation. connections to enhance investor confidence and attract more developers for sustainable growth. Compared to traditional land sale models, the large-scale land disposal model features a larger scale, longer development period, and extended payback time. This approach shifts high upfront costs and risks to developers, testing their financial sustainability and capacity to manage these burdens. However, during land levelling, developers can also plan and design, which compresses project timelines and increases their autonomy in design and construction. This flexibility enables them to respond effectively to market demands and create diverse residential or commercial projects. We recommend that the government effectively plan and utilize transportation facilities in new development areas and those connecting to external regions, such as the Shenzhen Bay Bridge and the planned Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Railway. Enhancing transportation connectivity will improve convenience, boost investor confidence, attract more developers, and ensure the district’s sustainability. The government’s plan to prepare land for approximately 80,000 private housing units over the next five years We are pleased to see the proactive efforts by the government to stabilize future private housing supply. However, since more than 65% of the new land will come from new development areas, such as the Northern Metropolis and Tung Chung, it is crucial to prioritize infrastructure development. We recommend the government to ensure that infrastructure facilities are in place in these areas before the residential projects are completed, to avoid inconvenience for residents upon moving in.

Response to the Budget 2025/2026 by John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield:

Development of artificial intelligence (AI) and data facility cluster at Sandy Ridge

We urge the government to announce the development details of the data facility cluster at Sandy Ridge as soon as possible, simplify the land approval process, and offer favorable terms to attract developers and data center operators to set up operations in the area.

Rezoning Some Commercial Sites

We are pleased to see the government temporarily suspend the sale of commercial land parcels, allowing the market to gradually absorb current vacant space and new projects under construction. We suggest that the government regularly review market conditions for a well-timed restart to the sale of commercial land parcels.

Response to the Budget 2025/2026 by KB Wong, Executive Director, Head of Valuation and Advisory Services, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield:

The government stated that there will be eight residential sites for sale next year, which can help maintain a stable land supply. We suggest that the government make development conditions in the tender document as clear as possible and avoid putting excessive obligations on the developers as to provision of social or similar facilities, in order to invigorate market activity and to attract more small and medium-sized developers and new entrants to participate in the bidding. Response to the Budget 2025/2026 by Rosanna Tang, Executive Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield: We are pleased to see the government’s emphasis on attracting high-caliber talent and students, and that initiatives such as the Northern Metropolis University Town and the Belt and Road Scholarship will play a crucial role in attracting diverse global talent and students to Hong Kong in the long term. This influx will bolster demand in the local rental apartment sector and stimulate growth in the residential leasing market. However, there is currently a significant shortage of student accommodation in the market. Our latest estimates indicate that, on average, three university students are competing for a single bed across Hong Kong, with projected future demand for student beds potentially exceeding 50,000. This shortage has led some students who are unable to secure dormitory housing to seek alternative arrangements in private residential units. Therefore, we welcome the government’s consideration of rezoning certain commercial sites for residential use. Additionally, we recommend that the government consider permitting the conversion of existing suitable commercial buildings and hotels into student accommodation, and to advocate for the removal of barriers and relaxation of restrictions in the approval process, thereby providing greater flexibility in land use. We anticipate that these measures will increase housing options, alleviate rental pressures, and effectively address the challenges associated with the student bed supply and demand situation. Response to the Budget 2025/2026 by Edgar Lai, Senior Director, Valuation and Consultancy Services, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield: We applaud the government’s decision to raise the maximum value of properties chargeable to stamp duty of $100 from HK$3 million to HK$4 million. This adjustment should attract a larger pool of buyers and investors to the market, consequently expediting transactions for small and medium-sized properties. As per data from the Land Registry, in 2024, there were 7,623 residential transactions valued between HK$3 million and HK$4 million, constituting approximately 14% of total residential transactions. We anticipate that this modification will invigorate the property exchange chain, surpassing the government’s estimated 15% and potentially reaching 20% in the number of property transactions benefiting from this initiative. Response to the Budget 2025/2026 by Tom Ko, Executive Director, Head of Capital Markets, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield: The Government has stated that it will introduce a series of optimization measures under the “New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme.” We look forward to the Government announcing the details as soon as possible. We urge the government to lower the investment threshold for residential properties to HKD10 million and to remove the cap on property investments. This will attract small and medium-sized investors, enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial center and drawing more talent and capital. Click here for high-res pictures

